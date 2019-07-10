Nic Tailor, The First-Ever Custom Fit Underwear For Men, Promises to "Adjust Your Underwear For You"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nic Tailor , LLC, the first-ever custom fit underwear for men that addresses the nearly universal problem of ill-fitting undergarments, announces its official launch today. The direct-to-consumer company gives men the freedom and opportunity to finally own high-quality undergarments that fit their exact, individual body type for an affordable price.

"Almost every man complains about his undergarments not fitting quite right. We come in all shapes and sizes, but most men's underwear only comes in S, M, L and XL – and we're changing that," said Founder and CEO Cal Mosack. "Nic Tailor in an on-demand digital tailor that takes the guesswork out of buying underwear and undershirts by taking into consideration everything from your butt and groin size, to the slope of your shoulders, to create underwear that actually fits. We've created a line of products every customer can wear with comfort and can't wait to share it with every man who's ever worn bad underwear."

Nic Tailor garments are designed and manufactured entirely in the United States using only the highest quality materials and technology including ActiveSeam® stitching, Tagless® labels, and a material made from a revolutionary blend of Lenzing Micro-Model®, Supima® and Elasten® to create a breathable fabric that maintains shape and fit.

"For two years, we worked with men and fit experts to address every underwear issue," said Lead Designer Audie Cooper. "From the seamless waistband and stitching to developing a luxurious fabric that is 90% natural, every design decision was made for the wearer, because greater fit equals greater comfort."

Nic Tailor's ecommerce site allows customers to choose garment style, input personal measurements, and create custom garments that can be delivered anywhere in the US. A free membership allows return customers to save sizing, with the option to automatically receive new garments every three, six or 12 months.

