NICB Announces New Board of Governors Chair and Vice Chair

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau

18 Dec, 2023, 12:21 ET

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau, (NICB) the nation's leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, announced the election of Matthew C. Murphy of The Hartford as the new Chair of its Board of Governors. Murphy previously served as Vice Chair of the Board and replaces James McSheffrey. Along with Murphy's election, Jeremy T. Connor of GEICO was elected Vice Chair and will assume that role.

Continue Reading

"I look forward to working with Matthew and Jeremy in their new roles as Chair and Vice Chair of NICB's Board of Governors," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "With their leadership, we will continue to build upon the great work over the past three years to help modernize and transform NICB into a data and intelligence-driven organization that is leading the way in preventing and deterring insurance crime and fraud."

Murphy was elected to the NICB Board of Governors in 2014 and has served as NICB's Vice Chair since 2022. He is the head of the anti-fraud programs for The Hartford's Special Investigations Unit. Prior to joining The Hartford, he spent 23 years at The Travelers Insurance Company where he held various leadership positions within their Claim and Investigative Services Division. He was also involved in operations including Cyber Security Risk, Medical Fraud, and SIU Field Operations & Fire Investigations. Murphy holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Marist College and a Fraud Claim Law Specialist designation from the American Educational Institute.

"NICB has accomplished great things so far," said Murphy. "We look forward to supporting its continued development and evolution as it expands its relationships with industry and law enforcement partners in the fight against insurance fraud."

Connor was elected to the NICB Board of Governors in 2018. In his current position as Vice President of GEICO, he is responsible for the company's first party medical and personal injury protection (PIP) claims operations as well as the special investigations unit (SIU). Connor began his GEICO career in 1995 as a claim information center associate in the company's Woodbury, New York, regional office and was instrumental in helping to establish several new GEICO claim operations around the country. Connor has a B.S. degree in finance from SUNY-Old Westbury.

"I am pleased to be able to support NICB's momentum as it evolves and modernizes to better combat insurance fraud," said Connor. "These innovations and emerging technologies will provide new capabilities to more effectively tackle some of the most serious insurance-related crimes."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Also from this source

'12 Days of Fraud' Campaign Raises Awareness of Insurance Scams During Holiday Season

'12 Days of Fraud' Campaign Raises Awareness of Insurance Scams During Holiday Season

From medical scams to workers' compensation schemes and organized vehicle theft rings, fraud exacts a heavy toll on both individuals and businesses,...
Staged Vehicle Accidents Top Fraud Trend in South Carolina

Staged Vehicle Accidents Top Fraud Trend in South Carolina

A new report on South Carolina fraud trends shows staged vehicle accidents as the top fraud issue in the state. The analysis, released by the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.