NICB Announces Nicholas Seminara as Chair of Board of Governors

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to combating insurance fraud and crime, announces the election of Nicholas Seminara, Executive Vice President and Chief Claim Officer for Travelers, as the new Chair of its Board of Governors, effective November 13. Seminara replaces Matthew Murphy as Board Chair.

"Mr. Seminara has played an integral role in helping to modernize and evolve our data and intelligence-driven organization," said President and Chief Executive Officer David J. Glawe of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "We look forward to his continued leadership in shaping our strategic direction and helping us achieve our mission to fight insurance fraud and crime."

Seminara re-joined the NICB Board of Governors in 2020 after serving a previous five-year term, which ended in 2017. Prior to his current position at Travelers, he served in various other senior roles within the company's Legal, Claim and Bond & Specialty Insurance organizations. Before joining Travelers, Nick was a Senior Bond Claim Attorney at CNA Insurance.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next NICB Board Chairman and continue our efforts to protect individuals and businesses from fraud," said Seminara. "Through my work with both Travelers and the NICB, I have witnessed firsthand how important collaboration is to prevent and detect insurance fraud. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to build upon NICB's 115-year legacy as the central hub uniting carriers, law enforcement and regulators in delivering the best possible outcomes for consumers and the insurance industry."

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)