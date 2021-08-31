NICB 'Hot Spots': Auto Thefts Up Significantly Across The Country

Report Links

"Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. "For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. As such, it is important to take simple steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys, no matter where you live."

Colorado's thefts increased from 21,299 in 2019 to 29,162 thefts in 2020. Driving the increase in thefts in the state is the Denver Metropolitan Statistical Area. Thefts in the region increased by more than 7,000 rising from 14,093 in 2019 to 21,112 in 2020.

Top 10 States by Theft Rate

Theft Rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents

# State 2020 Rate 2019 Rate

# State 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 1 Washington D.C. 562.98 404.82

6 Oregon 385.08 361.64 2 Colorado 502.12 369.86

7 Oklahoma 371.28 340.36 3 California 475.24 405.89

8 Washington 368.46 331.06 4 Missouri 453.63 403.95

9 Nevada 365.84 395.08 5 New Mexico 426.19 447.87

10 Kansas 325.28 284.45

California leads states in total thefts with 187,094. Texas follows with 93,521, and Florida with 44,940. These three states alone account for 37% of all thefts nationally.

Of Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Bakersfield leads the pack with a theft rate of 905.41. The theft rate is the total number of thefts per 100,000 residents.

Top Five Metropolitan Statistical Areas by Theft Rate

Theft Rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents

Rank MSA Name 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 1 Bakersfield, Calif. 905.41 726.28 2 Yuba City, Calif. 724.46 546.01 3 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 705.8 474.95 4 Odessa, Texas 664.28 569.11 5 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif. 655.2 492.33

Though thefts in 2020 jumped up significantly nationally, 10 states realized declines in total thefts.

Top 10 States and Territories with Declining Thefts in 2020 Rank State 2020 Thefts Difference

Rank State 2020 Thefts Difference 1 Puerto Rico 4,005 -1,894

6 Maryland 12,702 -471 2 Florida 46,465 -1,525

7 New Mexico 9,391 -414 3 Georgia 26,907 -939

8 Alaska 2,385 -407 4 Alabama 12,252 -916

9 New Jersey 12,386 -218 5 Nevada 12,169 -688

10 West Virginia 2,606 -141

The Hot Spots report examines vehicle theft data obtained from the National Crime Information Center for each of the nation's metropolitan statistical areas. These are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and often include municipalities other than the cities for which Metropolitan Statistical Areas are named. For example, Bakersfield, Calif., includes the entire county of Kern, not just the city of Bakersfield.

As a population-based survey, an area with a much smaller population can have a higher theft rate than an area with a greater number of thefts. Creating a theft rate, or number of thefts per 100,000 people, enables analysts to compare large regions, such as Los Angeles, with small regions, such as Hot Springs, Ark.

NICB recommends drivers follow four layers of protection to guard against vehicle theft.

Common sense. Vehicle owners should always remove keys from the ignition, lock doors and windows, and park in well-lit areas. Warning devices. These include visible and audible alarms. Aftermarket alarms are available for all makes and models of cars. Visual devices include column collars, steering wheel locks, and brake locks. Immobilizing devices. The third layer of protection prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some examples are smart keys; fuse cut-offs; kill switches; starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers; and wireless ignition authentication. Tracking devices. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner, and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through Intelligence & Analytics, Learning & Development, and Strategy, Policy, & Plans. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies, rental car agencies, auto auctions, and self-insured entities. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance.





SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

