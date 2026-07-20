NICB Names Marta Magnuszewska as Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime and fraud, announces Marta Magnuszewska as the organization's new Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer, effective July 20. In this role, she will be responsible for advancing NICB's Technology strategy and enterprise architecture; leading the Information Technology team, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, application development and technical support; directing the Data Science Team, driving data content, governance, and product development; and guiding NICB's AI direction and innovation.

Marta Magnuszewska has joined NICB as the organization's Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer. She is a proven technology and data leader dedicated to advancing innovation, collaboration and member value across the insurance industry.

"Marta is a senior enterprise technology, data, and analytics leader with over two decades of experience across the insurance industry where she led enterprise-wide modernization efforts spanning claims, underwriting, and data ecosystems, including data pipelines, predictive models, and analytics platforms that improved fraud detection, operational efficiency, and claims outcomes," said David J. Glawe, President and Chief Executive Officer of NICB. "She has a proven track record of delivering measurable business impact, including scaling fraud analytics capabilities, modernizing claims operations through real-time data insights and integration, and leading global data and analytics strategies across multiple organizations."

Prior to joining NICB, Ms. Magnuszewska served as Vice President of Claims Transformation, Data Analytics and AI for Markel Insurance Corporation, where she spearheaded transformative initiatives within the claim organization and with an enterprise-wide impact.

Before this, Ms. Magnuszewska served as Assistant Vice President of Data Science and Underwriting Transformation at The Hartford, Global Senior Manager of Data and Analytics at John Bean Technologies, and held various roles at Allstate Insurance, most recently serving as Senior Leader of Operational Transformation and Analytics in Claims.

Ms. Magnuszewska received a bachelor's degree in commerce and finance from DePaul University and a master's degree in leadership and communication from Northwestern University. She also completed programs in applied agentic AI and executive development at MIT, accelerated leadership at Wisconsin School of Business, a data science specialization at Johns Hopkins University, and a course on the impact of leading others at Lake Forest School of Management.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)