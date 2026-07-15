Partnerships in Theft Prevention Drive Continued Declines in U.S. Stolen Vehicles

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the leading, established non-profit dedicated to identifying insurance fraud, is using National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month to highlight why vehicle thefts declined in 2025. NICB is also calling for further action to sustain progress as reported vehicle thefts nationwide have fallen to their lowest level in several decades.

National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is an annual opportunity to raise public awareness of the threat of vehicle theft and strengthen coordination between the public, law enforcement, insurers, policymakers, manufacturers and public safety partners.

NICB's 2025 Vehicle Theft Report, released in March this year, found the U.S. experienced a 23.2% national decline in vehicle thefts from 2024 to 2025, falling from 850,708 thefts in 2024 to 659,880 thefts in 2025. That decrease represents 190,828 fewer vehicle thefts year over year.

These trends are a testament to coordinated prevention and intelligence sharing between law enforcement and industry, public awareness campaigns, technology and resource investments in law enforcement and theft prevention programs and strengthened criminal penalties across the country.

"Vehicle theft declined significantly in 2025, and we know that progress did not happen by accident," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. "It reflects coordinated work among law enforcement, auto theft prevention authorities, policymakers, manufacturers, insurers and the public. While public-private partnerships in crime prevention are making a difference, the fight against vehicle theft is not over."

Auto theft prevention authorities have played an important role in several states that saw major decreases in vehicle theft. Colorado, Texas and Washington, which saw among the largest volume and percentage declines in theft, strengthened their criminal penalties for theft in recent years and have dedicated auto theft prevention authorities that support public awareness, law enforcement coordination, grantmaking, technology investments and partnerships with organizations like NICB.

"Colorado, Texas and Washington are prime examples of what is possible when states build durable infrastructure around auto theft prevention," Glawe said. "Dedicated authorities, targeted law enforcement support, public awareness and strong public-private collaboration foster a sustainable public safety strategy."

Nearly every state saw reductions in vehicle theft, and several states saw especially significant decreases in theft volume, including:

California : 45,278 fewer thefts

: 45,278 fewer thefts Texas : 23,027 fewer thefts

: 23,027 fewer thefts Washington : 11,617 fewer thefts

: 11,617 fewer thefts Florida : 10,929 fewer thefts

: 10,929 fewer thefts Colorado : 8,863 fewer thefts

: 8,863 fewer thefts Georgia : 6,663 fewer thefts

: 6,663 fewer thefts Missouri : 6,325 fewer thefts

: 6,325 fewer thefts Tennessee : 6,270 fewer thefts

: 6,270 fewer thefts Illinois : 6,048 fewer thefts

: 6,048 fewer thefts Michigan: 4,799 fewer thefts

Public awareness and continued support of the existing anti-theft groups remain a critical part of prevention. The decline also follows policy and enforcement changes in several states. NICB warns against complacency stemming from the progress made in 2025. More than 659,000 vehicles were still stolen nationwide last year, and organized theft networks are continuing to evolve, presenting new vehicle theft risks.

During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, NICB is calling for continued action in funding law enforcement, sustained commitment to auto theft prevention authorities, stronger penalties and increasing prosecutions where necessary, modernized laws for emerging high-tech thefts, and protection for victims.

Even as vehicle thefts continue to decline, NICB is encouraging drivers to take these basic prevention steps:

While in your vehicle:

Park in well-lit areas . Increased visibility deters thieves, so always park in a well-lit parking lot or spot near a streetlight.

. Increased visibility deters thieves, so always park in a well-lit parking lot or spot near a streetlight. Roll up your windows. Limit point of access by making sure your windows are rolled up before you exit your vehicle.

When exiting your vehicle:

Lock your doors . Some criminals walk through parking lots testing handles to choose which vehicle they take, so always lock your car before you leave it.

. Some criminals walk through parking lots testing handles to choose which vehicle they take, so always lock your car before you leave it. Never leave your vehicle running while unattended . An empty vehicle with the engine running is practically an invitation to opportunistic criminals. Always turn off your vehicle when you exit.

. An empty vehicle with the engine running is practically an invitation to opportunistic criminals. Always turn off your vehicle when you exit. Always take your keys with you. Even if you're picking up a quick coffee or running back inside your house for something, it only takes moments for thieves to jump in and drive off with your car.

For an additional layer of security:

Consider using anti-theft technology. These items include steering wheel locks, audible alarms, kill switches, or aftermarket GPS tracking like air tags. These items deter thieves from targeting your car, and if they do take it, ultimately make it easier to find.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)