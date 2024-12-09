NICB Names Kyle T. McCollum as Vice President of Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime and fraud, announces Kyle T. McCollum as the organization's new Vice President of Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs, effective December 9.

Kyle T. McCollum joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau as the organization's Vice President of Strategy, Policy and Government Affairs on December 9, 2024.

"Having served as a senior lawyer on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kyle brings a wealth of experience handling the most complex policy issues in the most intense legislative environments," said Rich DiZinno, NICB's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "Along with his experience as a practicing lawyer, Kyle is well equipped to lead the Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs group in helping to achieve NICB's goals."

Mr. McCollum was previously an attorney at Venable LLP, an Am Law 100 law firm based in Washington, D.C., where he focused on defense contracting and government affairs, including complex litigation, regulatory compliance, congressional investigations, and public policy.

Prior to joining Venable, Mr. McCollum clerked at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the Honorable Zachary N. Somers, where he advised on cases involving government contracts, equitable subrogation, employment discrimination, tax disputes, and takings claims.

Mr. McCollum began his legal career on Capitol Hill, serving as Senior Counsel on the Judiciary Committee in the United States Senate for Chairman Charles Grassley. In the role, he provided counsel on a range of civil litigation, national security, and administrative law matters, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, Freedom of Information Act, Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, and Foreign Agents Registration Act. During his tenure, he helped draft and steer into enactment multiple anti-terrorism and anti-fraud measures. He also assisted in the confirmations of multiple associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and supported Chairman Grassley's legislative efforts to deter—and secure victim compensation for—acts of international terrorism.

Mr. McCollum received a bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, and a master's degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University. He earned a law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law, cum laude.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau