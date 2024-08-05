NICB Provides Tips to Safeguard Motorcycles During Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Event is Largest in Nation and Spans 10 Days

STURGIS, S.D., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As riders converge for the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, is sharing motorcycle theft prevention measures and urging attendees to take proactive steps to protect their bikes from theft.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place each August in the Black Hills of South Dakota. With thousands of motorcycles gathering for this annual event, it is one of the largest gatherings of motorcycle enthusiasts in the world. By following these guidelines, bikers can significantly reduce the risk of theft and safeguard their valuable assets during this high-profile event.

8 Tips for Preventing Motorcycle Theft:

Lock and Secure: Always lock your motorcycle using a high-quality, heavy-duty lock. Secure it to a fixed, immovable object such as a bike rack or sturdy post.

Always lock your motorcycle using a high-quality, heavy-duty lock. Secure it to a fixed, immovable object such as a bike rack or sturdy post. Choose Safe Parking: Opt for well-lit and populated areas to park your motorcycle. Utilize designated motorcycle parking spaces whenever possible, ideally those monitored by security cameras.

Opt for well-lit and populated areas to park your motorcycle. Utilize designated motorcycle parking spaces whenever possible, ideally those monitored by security cameras. Install an Alarm: Consider installing a visible and audible alarm system on your motorcycle. Alarms deter thieves and alert nearby individuals to suspicious activity.

Consider installing a visible and audible alarm system on your motorcycle. Alarms deter thieves and alert nearby individuals to suspicious activity. Cover It Up: Use a motorcycle cover to conceal your bike's make and model. Covers not only protect against weather but also make it harder for thieves to identify potential targets.

Use a motorcycle cover to conceal your bike's make and model. Covers not only protect against weather but also make it harder for thieves to identify potential targets. Use Additional Security Devices: Enhance security with additional measures like a disc brake lock, a steering lock, or a kill switch. These devices make theft more challenging for would-be thieves.

Enhance security with additional measures like a disc brake lock, a steering lock, or a kill switch. These devices make theft more challenging for would-be thieves. Utilize GPS Tracking: Install a GPS tracking device on your motorcycle. This technology enables you to track and recover your bike quickly in case of theft.

Install a GPS tracking device on your motorcycle. This technology enables you to track and recover your bike quickly in case of theft. Stay Vigilant: Remain aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement immediately.

For more tips and resources on preventing motorcycle theft, visit NICB.org.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

