NICB Report: Motorcycle Thefts Surge By 30 Percent In 2020

Motorcycles were swiped at a 30 percent greater rate in 2020 than in 2019, or about 13,000 more says NICB. Tweet this

According to NICB's report, there were nearly 13,000 more thefts in 2020 compared to 2019, and the year recorded the highest theft total in the last five years.

Motorcycle Thefts Last Five Years 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 46,467 44,268 41,674 40,830 53,111

Of motorcycles nabbed, most occurred in California (9,483), Texas (4,448), and Florida (4,223). As might be expected, the summer months tend to be when thefts occur with most in August (6,214) and July (5,855). February (2,701) had the fewest indicating the weather's influence on this crime.

The top 10 manufacturers of motorcycles account for 80 percent of all thefts. Leading the pack was Honda (11,030), followed by Yamaha (8,261), and Kawasaki (6,340). Of all thefts, less than half are recovered. The NICB study indicates there were 22,403 motorcycles recovered, a 42 percent recovery rate.

As hundreds of thousands of bikers gather in Sturgis and countless other motorcycle owners across the country take advantage of the summer months for some much-needed outdoor recreation, NICB is recommending the following advice to reduce the chances of motorcycle theft:

Use common sense; park in well-lit areas, lock your ignition and remove your keys.

Lock your cycle even when stored in a garage. You may also want to invest in an alarm system.

Don't store your title in your motorcycle's storage compartment.

Place unique markings on your motorcycle and take photos of them. If your bike is ever stolen, you can use these markings to identify your property.

Don't walk off while leaving it idle as this will make it a prime target for thieves.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

