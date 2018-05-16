NICB: US Watercraft Thefts Resume Downward Trend



State Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Florida 1,163 34% 2 California 488 54% 3 Texas 410 36% 4 North Carolina 158 35% 5 Washington 156 49%

The top five cities for thefts in descending order were:



City Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Miami 208 29% 2 Tampa, Fla. 81 25% 3 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 77 30% 4 Sacramento, Calif. 51 45% 5 Largo, Fla. 46 35%

The top five types of watercraft stolen in descending order were:



Watercraft Type* Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Personal Watercraft 1,180 27% 2 Runabout 618 43% 3 Utility 285 38% 4 Cruiser 185 56% 5 Sailboat 41 56%

The top five manufacturers for watercraft thefts in descending order were:



Manufacturer Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA 620 24% 2 Bombardier Corp.** 425 37% 3 Kawasaki Motors Mfg. 150 25% 4 Bass Tracker Corp. 116 41% 5 Alumacraft Boat Co. 116 32%

Most thefts in 2017 occurred during the months of May, June, July, August and September with June recording the highest number with 628. December saw the fewest with 222.

Download the complete watercraft report and an infographic.

Boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating. That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.

NICB recommends the following tips to protect your watercraft from theft:

When you " dock it, lock it" and secure it to the dock with a steel cable

and secure it to the dock with a steel cable Remove expensive equipment when not in use

Chain and lock detachable motors to the boat

Do not leave title or registration papers in the craft

Disable the craft by shutting fuel lines or removing batteries

Use a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer

Install a kill switch in the ignition system

Ensure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat and trailer

Take photos of the boat and mark it with a Hull Identification Number (HIN)

More anti-theft information can be found in our boat theft brochure .

* Described below are the 13 watercraft types as found in the NCIC code manual, one of which is "Jet Ski"—NCIC's universal name for all personal watercraft without regard to manufacturer. Jet Ski is also the registered trademark for Kawasaki Motor Corporation's line of personal watercraft.

Airboat: not defined

Commercial: ferry, oyster boat, motor barge, towboat, tug, clam dredge, coaster, riverboat, smack boat, etc.

Cruiser: a boat with an inboard motor that is at least 25 feet long, but no longer than 50 feet

Houseboat: not defined

Hovercraft: not defined

Hydrofoil: not defined

Hydroplane: not defined

Jet-Ski (PWC): aqua bike

Runabout: launch, motorboat, outrider, speedboat, etc.

Sailboat: cat, catamaran, cutter, bark, ketch, lateen, lugger, pinnace, schooner, sloop, yawl, etc.

Utility: fisherman, sedan, etc.

Yacht: a boat with an inboard motor that is more than 50 feet long and is used mainly for pleasure or recreation

All other: canoe, dinghy, dory, johnboat, kayak, lifeboat, paddleboat, rowboat, skull, skiff, etc.

**In 2003, Bombardier Corp. sold off its recreational products division. The Sea-Doo personal watercraft is now produced by Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. Thus, the 425 thefts would include pre-2003 models.

