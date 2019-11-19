NICB's Hot Wheels: America's 10 Most Stolen Vehicles

Release Resources: national report | state report | infographic | 2018 models

According to the FBI, in 2018, a total of 748,841 vehicles were stolen in the United States, a 3% decline, and a return to the dominant downward trend we've experienced since entering the 21st century.

Included with today's release is a list of the top 25, 2018 vehicle makes and models that were reported stolen in 2018.

For 2018, the most stolen vehicles in the nation were:

Rank Make/Model Model Year Most Stolen / (# Thefts) Total Model Thefts 1 Honda Civic 2000 (5,290) 38,426 2 Honda Accord 1997 (5,029) 36,815 3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 (3,173) 36,355 4 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2004 (2,097) 31,566 5 Toyota Camry 2017 (1,144) 16,906 6 Nissan Altima 2017 (1,451) 13,284 7 Toyota Corolla 2017 (1,034) 12,388 8 GMC Pickup (Full Size) 2018 (1,170) 11,708 9 Dodge/Ram Pickup (Full Size) 2001 (1,155) 11,226 10 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2000 (646) 9,818

The following are the top 10 2018 model year vehicles stolen during calendar year 2018:

Rank Theft Year Veh. Year Make/Model Total Thefts 1 2018 2018 GMC Pickup (Full Size) 1,170 2 2018 2018 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 1,017 3 2018 2018 Toyota Camry 976 4 2018 2018 Nissan Altima 912 5 2018 2018 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 790 6 2018 2018 Hyundai Elantra 775 7 2018 2018 Ford Transit 723 8 2018 2018 Dodge Charger 719 9 2018 2018 Toyota Corolla 699 10 2018 2018 Chevrolet Malibu 698

NICB recommends that drivers follow our four "layers of protection" to guard against vehicle theft:

Common Sense — the common sense approach to protection is the easiest and most cost-effective way to thwart would-be thieves. You should always:

Remove your keys from the ignition

Lock your doors/close your windows

Park in a well-lit area

Warning Device — the second layer of protection is a visible or audible device which alerts thieves that your vehicle is protected. Popular devices include:

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

VIN etching

Micro dot marking

Immobilizing Device — the third layer of protection is a device which prevents thieves from bypassing your ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some electronic devices have computer chips in ignition keys. Other devices inhibit the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine until a hidden switch or button is activated. Some examples are:

Smart keys

Fuse cut-offs

Kill switches

Starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers

Wireless ignition authentication

Tracking Device — the final layer of protection is a tracking device which emits a signal to police or a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ "telematics" which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,300 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

