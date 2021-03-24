NICB's The Informer Highlights 2020 Auto Crime Spikes

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on society," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. "Auto thefts have increased across the U.S. in almost every major city. Carjackings in major metropolitan areas such as Washington D.C., New York City, and Chicago are seeing major increases. As we examine in this issue, there are other, more systemic causes for the increase in thefts beyond individuals simply leaving their keys or fobs in their vehicles," said Glawe.

In this edition, articles range from auto thefts and carjackings on the rise to auto glass fraud impacting several states to an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. The NICB Informer is a first-of-its-kind publication primarily dedicated to insurance crime, fraud, and emerging threats.

"We believe this publication showcases NICB's unique position within the industry as the only organization that proactively identifies, combats, and prevents crimes affecting the insurance industry, all to achieve mission effectiveness and ensure the highest level of service to our members. We use intelligence sources combined with big data to deliver a high velocity of outputs and information to inform our industry leaders and partners. Our goal is to provide maximum value and service to our members through strategic innovation and lead the fight against fraud and crimes affecting the insurance industry," added Glawe.

While the publication is directed toward CEOs and executives within the insurance industry and law enforcement partners, anyone interested in receiving a free digital copy of The NICB Informer can sign up here or send an email to [email protected] to be added to the distribution.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $530 billion in insurance premiums in 2020, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

