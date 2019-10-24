Nice & Bella Launches Holiday Collection

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International jewelry brand Nice & Bella is helping shoppers cross off their holiday shopping list with the launch of its newest collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, watches and sunglasses, perfect for holiday gifting and special occasions.

The company's latest catalog features hundreds of on-trend styles, including gold, rhodium and rose gold fashion, and statement pieces featuring crystals and other amazing stones. Proceeds generated through the sale of Nice & Bella products funds the Nice Foundation in Guadalajara, Mexico; which provides opportunities to children through educational programs, healthcare, and nutrition.

All of Nice & Bella's jewelry is handcrafted in their own design center using only the highest quality materials and expert artisans. Retail prices range from $8 - $100 and come with a 1-year warranty.

"This catalog is filled with the most stylish and in-demand jewelry designs perfect for the holiday season," said Alejandro Litchi, CEO of Nice & Bella. "Nice & Bella has a loyal following in Mexico, and now we are ready to replicate the same success in the United States."

In addition to trendy and high-quality jewelry and accessories, Nice & Bella offers a proven, flexible and rewarding opportunity for those looking to get into business for themselves. For more information on products or on how to become a Nice & Bella distributor, visit www.niceonline.com/media and enter BellaHoliday.

About Nice & Bella

Nice & Bella was founded by the Litchi family 23 years ago in Mexico. The family started in the jewelry business over 80 years ago and transformed a small jewelry shop into an international design center that manufactures and ships high quality, artisan jewelry across three continents, and supplies more than 30 distribution centers throughout the United States, Latin America and Europe. Nice & Bella offers opportunity for everyone through social entrepreneurship.

