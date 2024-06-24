Nice: Juan B. Mogollon designated CEO

Strong strategic leadership and international vision to drive growth and innovation at Nice

Juan B. Mogollon has been designated to the Board of Directors and will succeed Roberto M. Griffa after a transition period

ODERZO, Italy, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice, a leading company in Home Management Solutions, announces that Juan B. Mogollon has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Nice Spa and designated as the new CEO of Nice Spa.

After a transition period, Juan B. Mogollon will succeed Roberto M. Griffa, who has decided to leave the company to pursue new professional challenges.

The Board of Directors of Nice expresses its sincere gratitude to Roberto M. Griffa for his work over the years within the group, and his contribution in terms of commitment, management, and leadership, guiding the company's growth and achieving remarkable results during his long tenure.

Juan B. Mogollon's proven leadership and extensive experience across various industrial segments − both in mature and emerging markets − will be key elements in the development process of the Nice group. His expertise spans Products, Services, and High-Tech Solutions for Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, and Building Automation, Electronic Security, and Fire Protection.

Juan has successfully managed multiple business units and P&L responsibilities in different Regions such as North America, Latin America, and Europe, achieving results through his managerial experience in performance improvement, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency.

Before joining Nice, Mogollon served as Global Executive Vice President Energy Division, at Prysmian Group since 2022, based in Milan, and previously as CEO and President of Latin America at Prysmian Group, based in Brazil.

"The arrival of Juan B. Mogollon marks a pivotal milestone in Nice's continuous improvement journey. Enhanced integration within the group will enable us to accelerate our strategic objectives. His leadership and extensive experience will be crucial in this endeavor: to reach new heights, strengthen our market position, and improve our ability to innovate and provide advanced solutions to our clients", says Lauro Buoro, Founder and Chairman of Nice Spa.

"Juan joining Nice confirms the attractiveness of Italian companies for top-tier international managers", says Maurizio Tamagnini, CEO of FSI. "From the beginning of the partnership with Lauro Buoro and with Nice, we believed in a market-leading company driven by the right mix of competence, experience, and internationality."

Founded in the early 1990's, Nice is a global leader in Home Management Solutions, offering a complete range of integrated solutions for gate automation, garage doors, solar shading systems, parking systems, wireless alarm systems and home security, for residential, commercial and industrial applications; smart and connected systems for residential and commercial applications, for the security, access control, AI (Artificial Intelligence), health & wellness, control and power/AV sectors. Nice has embarked on a strategic path of expansion and extension of its portfolio of connected solutions and platforms, to offer a wide choice of customisable solutions and ease of use for the end user. This is complemented by strengthening and expanding in markets with high growth potential, as well as a renewed branding activity to compete in new market segments. Today Nice can rely on an organisation of more than 2,800 people on 5 continents, boasting a wealth of different skills and cultures, as well as 15 R&D centres and 13 production plants serving its partners and customers in over 100 countries worldwide.

Nice's excellence and the innovative drive of its solutions are now recognised worldwide. In 2023, the company won 8 prestigious industry awards at the CEDIA Expo in Denver (USA), while at the EI Live! Europe event in Farnborough (UK) it received the Smart Building Awards for Best Dedicated Touch Screen Controller and Best Software Release for Home Management OS 8.8", positioning it among the best home management software globally. In Italy, Nice was recognised as Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private. The company's commitment to environmental and social sustainability has also been recognized with its inclusion in the Italian nationwide "Sustainability Leaders 2024" ranking compiled by Il Sole 24 Ore and Statista.

