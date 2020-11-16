Nice-Pak Announces New Jobs, Manufacturing Capabilities In Jonesboro

Nice-Pak's project will begin in January 2021 in a phased approach that will complete in August 2021 and entail multiple upgrades, including the extension of existing lines and the addition of a new manufacturing line that will create 176 new jobs. Earlier this year, Nice-Pak increased its household disinfectant manufacturing production to 24/7 operations in response to increased demand and is on track to add more than 130 additional associate positions by the end of 2020.

"Our products are essential for consumers to help stay healthy and well amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Robert Julius, Chairman and CEO of Nice-Pak. "We have been working non-stop to produce more wipes than ever before, and we commend the tremendous performance of our Jonesboro associates, who have been terrific in rising to the challenge."

"For more than ten years, Nice-Pak's Jonesboro facility has served its customers and its community by manufacturing essential products for our day-to-day lives," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nice-Pak has worked harder than ever to provide essential resources to help people through this difficult time. I appreciate the value that this company places on the health and wellbeing of its customers and its employees, and I'm pleased that Nice-Pak will continue growing its operations in Jonesboro."

Responding with Essential Products to Protect Against COVID-19

Nice-Pak continues to respond to the unprecedented need for wipes -- essential in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently generated independent clinical data showing its disinfectant wipes demonstrate efficacy against the virus that causes COVID-19. The company also introduced a new graphics and branding strategy for their Nice 'N CLEAN® wipes, covering the baby, hand, flushable and surface categories. The program supports market-leading performance products with a comprehensive wellbeing and sustainability platform.

"Nice-Pak's expansion shows not only growth but strategic planning and foresight. The way Nice-Pak adapted to current economic pressures caused by the pandemic, increased production, and hired more people is the definition of an essential business," noted Mark Young, President, Jonesboro Unlimited. "We take a lot of pride in Nice-Pak being part of Jonesboro."

"Nice-Pak has done a tremendous job of regrouping to meet consumer demands during unexpected times," said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "They are a great example of how Arkansans rise up to meet challenges head on. It's great to see the company planning for its future, and we are extremely glad that they continue to call Jonesboro home."

A Commitment to Safety and Sustainable Production

For more than 10 years, Nice-Pak's Jonesboro facility has been a manufacturing center of excellence, producing an innovative portfolio of wet wipes for the consumer market. The Jonesboro operation comprises more than one million square feet of manufacturing and distribution and is a state-of-the-art, EPA registered, ISO 9001 certified and audited facility. The company is currently hiring, offering highly-competitive compensation and benefits packages, and encourages all who are interested to apply at www.nicepak.com/careers.

"When Nice-Pak announced they were coming to Jonesboro in 2009, we knew it was a company that was going to continue to grow right along with us. From day one, Nice-Pak has continually fulfilled its commitment to Jonesboro by bringing good-paying jobs to our city," said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin. "This new expansion is the latest chapter in Nice-Pak's growing presence in Jonesboro. We are confident that Nice-Pak and Jonesboro will continue to grow together."

The facility boasts world-class safety performance that underscore Nice-Pak's commitment to health and wellbeing at their production facilities. In addition, the company has targeted the Jonesboro facility to obtain zero-landfill status as part of the 'war on waste" that includes more efficient energy and water use, and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Nice-Pak's facilities reused more than 16 tons of scrap nonwoven material in 2019 through partnerships with local packaging material suppliers at its worldwide locations.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. In addition to Jonesboro, Nice-Pak has manufacturing facilities in Mooresville, IN; Flint, Wales; Wigan, United Kingdom; and Magdeburg, Germany. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice 'N CLEAN®, Grime Boss® the iconic Original Wet-Nap® as well as private-label brands.

Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the Original Wet-Nap® for food service; the development of the first alcohol swab for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the first disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with 100% plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.

Contact:

Stanley Lichucki, Site Director, Nice-Pak Jonesboro: 870-754-0469, [email protected]

Diana Hatton, Corp. Communications Manager, Nice-Pak: 845-461-4115, [email protected]

Chelsea O'Kelley, Director of Communications, AEDC: 501-352-1431, [email protected]

Craig Rickert, Director of Communications, Jonesboro Unlimited: 870-897-1360, [email protected]

