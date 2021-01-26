Nice-Pak Receives EPA Approval for Disinfecting Wipes Use Against Virus Causing COVID-19

"As the fight against the spread of COVID-19 persists, access to effective and convenient cleaning and disinfecting solutions remains critical," said Jim Dalton, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Nice-Pak. "The EPA approval of our disinfecting wipes provides people with another proven option for protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

An Expanded Offering for the Nice `N CLEAN® Brand

A pioneer of wet wipes for over 60 years, Nice-Pak specializes in producing high-demand essential cleaning wipes including disinfecting wipes, antibacterial hand wipes, baby and personal hygiene wipes. Nice-Pak recently introduced new packaging and branding for its Nice `N CLEAN® product line, which includes surface disinfecting wipes that kill 99.9% of viruses* and bacteria,** including SARS-CoV-2.

"Nice-Pak's EPA-approved Nice `N CLEAN® disinfecting wipes are available in stores beginning this month," said Michael Lyons, Vice President, Business Development and General Manager, Brands, Nice-Pak. "The launch of our surface disinfecting wipes complements our line-up of sustainable plant-based products which includes hand, baby and flushable wipes."

This timing is crucial with the winter season in full force and people spending more time indoors. As COVID-19 infection rates surge nationwide, it is vitally important to continue disinfecting practices and safety measures, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends.

According to independent research1, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, consumers are more aware than ever that germs can live on surfaces for long periods of time, which is driving their interest in using disinfecting products to keep their environments clean. In fact, more than 70% of respondents report they are focused on keeping the surfaces in their homes as germ-free as possible. In addition, over 80% say that claims of "killing 99% of viruses and bacteria" were most influential in purchasing surface disinfecting wipes.

"Personal and environmental hygiene is at the center of helping to control the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19, in our communities, homes and schools," said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer, Nice-Pak. "We know from recent research that consumers are determined to protect their health during the pandemic by keeping surfaces clean and disinfected and they are depending on trusted brands to do so. As a family-owned, innovative company with a long history of helping people live cleaner and healthier lives, Nice-Pak is committed to addressing the need – today, and in the future – for effective, sustainable, and affordable disinfecting protection."

Nice-Pak's sister-company, PDI, recently announced that its Super Sani-Cloth® wipes, the number one disinfecting wipe in healthcare, received approval for its SARS-CoV-2 efficacy claim from the EPA.

* Effective against common cold virus caused by Coronavirus and common flu virus caused by Influenza A H3N2 ** Effective against Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella enterica (Salmonella), Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Listeria monocytogenes (Listeria), Streptococcus pyogenes (Strep), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice `N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS®, and Wet-Nap® as well as private label brands.

Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® wipes for food services; the development of both the first alcohol swab and disinfecting wipes for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with plant-based material in 2014.

About Nice `N CLEAN ®

In 1960, Nice-Pak shipped its first products to customers under the Nice `N CLEAN® brand. Over the years, the Nice `N CLEAN® product family has expanded and now includes baby wipes, antibacterial hand wipes, disinfecting wipes, flushable and lens wipes. To support Nice-Pak's commitment to sustainability, most Nice `N CLEAN® wipes are made with plant-based fibers from trees in environmentally-managed forests.

About EPA Testing and Approval

The EPA approval and new efficacy label claims come after Microbac Laboratories, a premier, third-party testing laboratory, proved the disinfectants are effective in killing the virus on hard, nonporous surfaces. Consumers can confidently use these products to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 when applied according to label directions. Microbac Laboratories operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years' experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time.

Research was conducted by 360 Market Reach, a global marketing research company, on behalf of Nice-Pak. Methodology: Online Quantitative Tracker Survey Monthly: April – September 2020 . National Sample comprised of N=500 Women and Men, age 18+. Mix of age, gender, ethnicities, annual HHI, according to current Census demographics

Contact:

Marla Giummarra, Lipson Communications: [email protected]

Diana Hatton, Corp. Communications Manager, Nice-Pak: 845-461-4115, [email protected]

SOURCE Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nicepak.com

