NICE Recovery Systems Partners with Norwegian Alpine Ski Team - Team Telenor to Elevate Performance and Recovery on the World Stage

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE Recovery Systems, a leader in recovery and performance technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor. This partnership will provide Norway's top alpine athletes with NICE's best-in-class recovery solutions, including the NICE1 Iceless Cold + Compression Therapy System, supporting their performance throughout the 2024/2025 World Cup season and beyond.

As the Strategic Partner and Preferred Supplier of Recovery Products for Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor, NICE Recovery Systems is committed to advancing recovery solutions for elite athletes. This collaboration underscores the critical role recovery plays in competitive sports, enabling the Norwegian team to achieve peak performance while highlighting NICE's innovative technology.

"Recovery is no longer a luxury for elite athletes; it's a necessity," said Michael Ross, CEO of NICE Recovery Systems. "We are honored to partner with the Norwegian Alpine Ski Team, whose dedication to excellence aligns with our mission to provide unmatched performance and recovery solutions."

"We are excited to partner with NICE Recovery Systems and bring their top-tier recovery technology to our team," said Claus Ryste, Sports Director, Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor. "This collaboration ensures our athletes have the best tools for recovery during a demanding season, and from our experience, the best alternative when injuries occur. We look forward to the support this partnership will provide at the highest level."

A Partnership Built for Champions

Through this partnership, Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor athletes will incorporate NICE products into their training and competition recovery routines. The partnership kicks off during the Birds of Prey World Cup at Beaver Creek, Colorado (Dec 6-15), where Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor will use NICE products to recover between races.

About NICE Recovery Systems

Based in Boulder, CO, NICE Recovery Systems is dedicated to the uncompromising pursuit of the highest quality recovery and performance technology. With a commitment to innovation and expert-informed design, NICE products empower users to recover smarter, faster, and better. Learn more at www.nicerecovery.com .

About the Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor

Norwegian Alpine Ski Team – Team Telenor represents Norway's elite alpine skiers, competing on the world's biggest stages, including the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and the Winter Olympics. Known as the "Attacking Vikings," the team is a symbol of excellence and dedication in the sport of alpine skiing.

