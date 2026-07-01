NICE Surgical Awarded U.S. Patent for Purse-String Stapler

This newly granted patent covers the efficient application of a purse-string suture around the tissue adjacent to the open lumen during the colorectal surgery. The suture enables the effective closure of the colon providing a full intracorporeal anastomosis at the completion of the surgery. The award of the patent validates NICE Surgical's use of advanced innovative medical solutions to improve surgical outcomes and the quality of life of patients.

The patented technology enables colorectal surgery to be completed minimally invasively, without an incision to the abdomen, as currently practiced. The use of NICE Surgical's device potentially increases the efficiency in surgery and reduces surgical site infections, usually associated with surgical incisions.

NICE Surgical is a portfolio company of Trendlines Medical Singapore Pte Ltd ("Trendlines Medical Singapore"), a subsidiary of The Trendlines Group Ltd (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), ("Trendlines"), an investment company focused on medtech and agrifood innovation.

Haim Brosh, CEO of Trendlines said, "This patent is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the research and development team at NICE Surgical. With NICE Surgical's development progression, including human clinical studies by Q4 2026, this milestone further strengthens our validated technology."

"Medical innovation transforms scientific discovery into better patient outcomes. I am excited that the grant of this patent acknowledges the novelty, ingenuity and potential societal value of our medical innovation," commented co-founder and inventor, Eric Haas, MD, Chief of Colorectal Surgery Houston Methodist Hospital.

About The Trendlines Group Ltd.

The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY) invests in and develops innovations in agrifood and medtech, transforming early-stage technologies into impactful businesses. With operations in Israel and Singapore, Trendlines combines capital, expertise, and strategic partnerships to drive growth, advance global sustainability, and create long-term value for shareholders.

About NICE Surgical Solutions Pte Ltd

NICE Surgical is developing a stapling device that serves to divide the bowel at the proximal and distal level of resection as well as place a purse-string suture to prepare the bowel for the Intra Corporeal Anastomosis (ICA). The stapling device accomplishes two critical tasks by simultaneously stapling closed the specimen while applying a purse-string suture to the portion of the bowel to be used for an end-to-end circular stapled anastomosis.

Media contact:

Eric Loh

CEO Trendlines Medical Singapore

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002888/NICE_Surgical_device.jpg

SOURCE NICE Surgical Solutions Pte Ltd