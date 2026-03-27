NiCE Teams Up with Kelverion to Power North American IT Monitoring and Automation

LEONBERG, Germany, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NiCE IT Management Solutions and Kelverion are proud to announce a strengthened partnership, with Kelverion now serving as the official distributor of NiCE Management Packs across North America. This collaboration builds on more than two years of joint efforts supporting Microsoft System Center environments with advanced monitoring and automation solutions.

As of January 2026, Kelverion provides local access to NiCE solutions throughout North America, helping organizations streamline IT operations, improve system monitoring, and leverage automation to maximize efficiency.

About Kelverion

Kelverion specializes in IT process automation within the Microsoft System Center ecosystem. Their solutions enable organizations to automate repetitive IT tasks, integrate diverse systems, and improve operational efficiency. Kelverion's expertise in orchestration and automation complements NiCE's monitoring capabilities, creating a powerful synergy for customers.

About NiCE IT Management Solutions

NiCE is a global leader in IT monitoring and management solutions, offering a range of Management Packs and services designed to enhance Microsoft System Center environments. NiCE's tools help IT teams gain comprehensive visibility, improve system reliability, and accelerate problem resolution across complex infrastructures.

Strengthening the Partnership

Together, NiCE and Kelverion offer an integrated approach to IT management: NiCE provides deep monitoring insights, while Kelverion delivers automation that acts on them in real time. This partnership allows organizations, whether on legacy System Center versions or the latest SCOM 2025, to achieve streamlined operations, faster issue resolution, and measurable productivity gains.

"This partnership gives North American organizations a complete solution for managing complex IT environments," said Horst Nebenführ, CEO of NiCE. "By combining NiCE's monitoring tools with Kelverion's automation, we help IT teams work smarter, respond faster, and get the most from their System Center investment."

David Wooster, CEO of Kelverion, added, "Together with NiCE, we offer customers a unique combination of visibility and action. Whether running legacy System Center versions or SCOM 2025, organizations can now monitor, automate, and optimize their IT operations seamlessly."

With this partnership, NiCE and Kelverion aim to empower IT teams across industries to simplify operations, reduce downtime, and maximize productivity, helping organizations get the most from their Microsoft System Center environments.

For more information, visit https://www.nice.de/ and https://www.kelverion.com/

Media Contact

Eva-Maria Braun

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SOURCE NiCE IT Management Solutions GmbH