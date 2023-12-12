NICEHASH, WORLD LEADING CRYPTO MINING PLATFORM LAUNCHES IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NiceHash, the world's leading hashpower marketplace, featured in Forbes and Coinbureau, has launched their outstanding one-of-a-kind EasyMining platform with fast wallet registration, awesome tools and choice of low fee mining packages.

NiceHash is a cloud crypto mining hashpower platform founded in 2014 by two Slovenian university students, that has grown into the largest marketplace on the planet, supporting more than 250,000 daily active miners and more than 1 million miners total users across 190 countries.

As a global hashpower broker and cryptocurrency exchange, NiceHash is an open marketplace that connects sellers of hashing power with buyers of hashing power using the sharing economy approach.

NiceHash Miners can easily buy time on CPU, GPU, and ASIC mining rigs to start earning crypto. Alternatively, they can sell their existing mining capacity to other miners to earn income. It is a powerful platform for miners who want to get into Bitcoin mining without setting up their own data centre.

NiceHash is a legitimate platform with a number of safety measures in place to protect users' accounts and funds. These include SSL encryption, 2-factor authentication, and email alerts about all activity on a user's account.

Unique Benefits and Advantages.
Users can mine cryptocurrencies with as little as 0.001 BTC.
Supports 34 different mining algorithms and dozens of cryptocurrencies.
Quick Miner automated mining software is easy to use.
Enables anyone to sell hashpower for mining.
Offers short-term mining solutions (less than one day)
No contracts

First Mining platform of its kind.
Fast User Friendly Website / App Experience
24/7 multilingual customer support
Low Fees
Multi language

Outstanding Key Features:

Hashpower Marketplace
The hashpower marketplace is at the heart of NiceHash mining. This is where miners and hashpower providers come together. Prices in the marketplace are automatically updated every 10 seconds in response to changing crypto prices, varying hashpower availability, and changing demand from miners.

QuickMiner
Quick Miner is an easy-to-use software developed by NiceHash specifically for NiceHash users. It is fully secure and enables miners to start mining on their own computer or on rented hashpower within seconds.

Profitability Calculator
The NiceHash profitability calculator is designed for hashpower sellers. It enables you to enter details about a mining rig and associated electricity costs then determine potential daily profits from mining.

CPU, GPU, and ASIC Mining
Notably, the hashpower marketplace supports CPU, GPU, and ASIC mining. Different mining rigs are suitable for mining different tokens, so this enables miners to focus on whatever mining algorithm and token combination is most profitable at any time.

EasyMining is the easiest way to mine bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies. It enables anyone to start mining with no prior knowledge, and all the complexity is removed. Users can simply select the coin they want to mine and let the platform take care of the mining.

Register via the link here now to Access All NiceHash Outstanding Mining Packages

