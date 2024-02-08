Nicer Raises $2 Million In Pre-Seed Funding To Supercharge Travel Advisors

Transformational Travel Planning Solution Blends AI With Travel Advisors To Deliver Unprecedented Efficiency & Personalization

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicer, a transformational travel planning and booking solution that supercharges travel advisors through the power of AI, announced today that it has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Trip Ventures and a group of travel industry leaders. The funding will be used to scale travel advisors with Nicer's underlying technology.

Nicer is democratizing access to the benefits of working with elite travel advisors by augmenting their irreplaceable human touch and access to exclusive perks with artificial intelligence to grow capacity, expand profit margins and deliver bespoke travel experiences.

"Travel is a trillion-dollar industry plagued by inefficiencies that cost time and money," said co-founder and CEO Ragan Stone, a career travel advisor. "Nicer solves this problem by harnessing the power of AI to craft highly customized experiences while preserving the personalization and insights of travel advisors. We are thrilled to have the support and confidence of our investors who share our vision of introducing more travelers to the benefits of working with travel advisors."

A recent survey of travel advisors revealed that 60 percent view AI positively and nearly half want to use it in their business. "Nicer is on the leading edge of the next wave of innovation that will fundamentally transform the way travel advisors do business," said Shane O'Flaherty, Microsoft's Global Director of Travel and Hospitality and member of Nicer's board of directors.

"AI is changing the world around us, and Nicer is changing how travel advisors blend high-tech with high-touch to deliver more perfect travel experiences," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection, the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. "We are thrilled to collaborate with them, and we know this partnership will enhance and enrich the support we provide to our travel advisors."

Nicer boasts a board of directors and advisors composed of leading figures in travel and tech, including:

Shane O'Flaherty, Global Director of Travel, Microsoft
Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection an Internova company
Gilad Berenstein, Founder at Brook Bay Capital and Board Member of Virtuoso
Javier Villamizar, Operating Partner, Softbank
Lee Thomas, Former COO of ALTOUR, an Internova company
Carlos Garcia, General Partner, Trip Ventures

About Nicer

Nicer is a pioneering travel planning platform and agency that blends traditional travel advising with cutting-edge AI technology. Our mission is to democratize access to expert travel advisors. Nicer empowers travel advisors with artificial intelligence and modern technology to elevate travel experiences. By combining the power of human expertise with cutting-edge AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Nicer unlocks a more robust and efficient travel business.

If you are a travel advisor interested in joining Nicer's platform, or a traveler looking for a nicer travel experience, visit nicer.travel.

