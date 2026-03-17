Niche Launches College Financial Aid Comparison Tool to Help Families Decode and Compare Offers

New capability helps families navigate complex aid letters, turning confusing offers into personalized, apples-to-apples comparisons

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial aid offer letters arrive and families weigh where to enroll ahead of National Decision Day on May 1, Niche today announced the launch of Financial Aid Decoder, a new capability within its free True Cost platform designed to help families understand what their college aid offers really mean.

Every college formats financial aid letters differently, making it difficult for parents and students to compare grants, loans, and out-of-pocket costs confidently. Financial Aid Decoder allows users to upload their aid letters and receive a standardized, side-by-side breakdown of each offer in minutes — eliminating the need for complicated spreadsheets.

How Financial Aid Decoder works

After uploading their aid letters, families receive a streamlined breakdown that makes comparing offers simple and straightforward:

Side-by-side summaries: A clear snapshot for each uploaded aid letter.

A clear snapshot for each uploaded aid letter. Itemized view: See direct and indirect costs, loans, net price, and more in one consistent layout.

See direct and indirect costs, loans, net price, and more in one consistent layout. Funding gap insight: Identify what remains after grants, loans, and work-study.

Identify what remains after grants, loans, and work-study. Full cost visibility: Toggle on True Cost estimates to include expenses often missing from aid letters, such as travel, books, and personal costs.

"Our mission is simple: make researching and enrolling in schools easy, transparent, and free," said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. "Families shouldn't need a finance degree or have to shell out thousands for outside help just to understand aid offers. Financial Aid Decoder gives parents clarity and confidence at one of the most important moments in their lives."

Building on the True Cost platform

Financial Aid Decoder builds on True Cost. Featured in The New York Times, True Cost helps families compare up to 20 colleges at once, providing personalized four-year cost estimates that factor in tuition, housing, everyday expenses, and projected post-graduate earnings.

More than half of the total cost of attending college comes from non-tuition expenses — items that can significantly affect long-term affordability but are often overlooked. In early pilot testing of True Cost, 84% of families adjusted their college lists after reviewing their personalized reports, and parents reported twice the confidence in their decisions.

True Cost's estimates are powered by Niche's proprietary data, a partnership with college financial planning experts College Aid Pro (CAP), and carefully sourced AI to personalize projections based on academic profile, career path, and location.

Improving college cost transparency for families and institutions

"Families can't compare colleges when the total cost at each remains a mystery, and each aid letter looks so different," said Kevin Degnan, CEO of College Aid Pro. "By combining CAP's financial aid modeling expertise with Niche's search and comparison platform, we're helping families make informed decisions based on clear, consistent information."

With roughly one-third of freshmen not returning to their original institution for sophomore year, True Cost and Financial Aid Decoder introduces greater cost transparency that'll help both families and colleges by improving financial alignment and reducing unexpected surprises.

Frequently asked questions about comparing college financial aid offers

How can I compare college financial aid offers?

Families can upload their financial aid letters into Niche's True Cost Financial Aid Decoder for a standardized summary of each offer. The tool analyzes each offer and clarifies your bottom line.

What is included in a college financial aid offer?

Aid offers typically include grants and scholarships (gift aid), federal student loans, and listed costs such as tuition and housing. Because formats vary by school, Financial Aid Decoder organizes this information into one consistent, easy-to-read layout.

How do I know what I'll actually pay for college?

What you pay depends on gift aid, loans, and expenses often missing from aid letters, such as travel and personal costs. True Cost factors in these additional expenses and provides both first-year and four-year estimates.

Explore True Cost

True Cost and Financial Aid Decoder are now available for free at niche.com/truecost, with a feature for students to invite family members directly.

About Niche

Niche is modernizing the way students and families choose their best-fit schools and colleges. We believe it shouldn't be hard to find where you belong, so it's our mission to make it easy, transparent and free. Tens of millions of people annually use Niche's comprehensive school profiles, student and alumni reviews, data-driven rankings and easy-to-use tools to empower informed decision-making.

Press contact:

Nick Liberati, Director of Communications & Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Niche