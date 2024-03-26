Niche Releases 10th Annual Best Places to Live in America Rankings for 2024

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niche, the country's leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, proudly announces the release of its 2024 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Now in its 10th consecutive year, Niche rankings and profiles continue to serve as a reliable resource for helping over 70 million people annually with key life decisions such as where to live and go to school.

Nearly 230 cities and over 18,000 places were included in this year's rankings. For the first time ever, Naperville, IL has been named the #1 Best City to Live in America. Colonial Village, VA, a neighborhood in the Washington D.C. area, rises to #1 Best Place to Live in America after securing the #2 ranking in 2023.

2024 Best Cities to Live in America:

Naperville, IL The Woodlands, TX Cambridge, MA Arlington, VA Plano, TX

2024 Best Places to Live in America:

Colonial Village , VA Carmel, IN Chesterbrook, PA Uptown Tampa, FL Cinco Ranch , TX

"Choosing where to live is no small task," said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche. "For 10 years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have served as a compass for navigating these tough choices. We know that people consider far more than just affordability when deciding where to call home, from neighborhood diversity and weather conditions to career opportunities and the quality of the schools. There's no one-size-fits-all formula. Our rankings have always aspired to give families, homebuyers, professionals and retirees the data and insights they need to reliably and confidently discover their next place to live."

Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more. In addition to the national rankings, users can view the Best Places or Suburbs to Live rankings by state, metro area or county. Specialized lists include Best for Families, Young Professionals, Homebuyers, Retirees and more. Additionally, users now have access to a localized, best-in-class home search experience directly within Niche rankings thanks to a partnership with Homes.com.

More about the 2024 Best Places to Live in America rankings:

To explore the full Places to Live rankings, visit: niche.com/places-to-live/rankings/

To read more about the methodology, visit: niche.com/places-to-live/rankings/methodology/

For families looking to find out more about schools within a city, see Niche K-12 school rankings: niche.com/k12/rankings/#bestbycity

About Niche:

Each year, Niche helps over 70 million people find the schools and places to live that are right for them. On Niche, you have access to comprehensive profiles on every school and over 50,000 cities and towns in America — from the ones you know to the ones you have yet to discover. With unique ratings, honest reviews, personalized recommendations and tools to guide you through every step, Niche is changing the way millions of people find their school and hometown.

