Niche.com Ranks Baker Top Private University in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niche.com, a trusted national school review site, has ranked Baker University the No. 1 private university in Kansas in its 2021 Best Colleges in America report, which draws information from public data and reviews.

Niche's 2021 rankings place Baker first in the private university category and fourth overall in Kansas college standings. The ranking was based on excellence in academics, athletics, and student life. Baker's Niche profile provides statistics on acceptance rates, costs, and academic offerings and allows viewers a complete overview of the university and its programs.

"Baker University prides itself on providing students with a well-rounded liberal arts education that prepares them for a successful future," said Baker University President Lynne Murray. "Our graduates enter the workforce with strong experiences from internships, a great network of professional Alumni, and the skills to be successful citizens and leaders."

In addition to this honor, Colleges of Distinction has recognized Baker University for its business, education, and nursing programs. Zippia.com has named Baker University the best college in Kansas for preparing graduates to get a job. These rankings affirm the value of a liberal arts education from Baker University that contributes to the achievements of its graduates.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. bakerU.edu.

