Nichesoft Launches TanTrack Kiosk to Enhance Customer Experience

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichesoft, a software development company, is pleased to share the launch of its latest product, TanTrack Kiosk. This new technology, which is add-on hardware to the TanTrack platform, enables a tanning salon's clients to check-in at the front desk without employee interaction.

Kiosk

Clients can make purchases, update personal information, book appointments and, in states where self-check-in is permitted, can send themselves to tan. This feature is especially beneficial where 24-hour tanning is offered. The system also allows the salon to provide more instant service to their client base without hiring additional staff.

"When the TanTrack kiosk isn't in use, our customers will have the option to leverage the screensaver feature to play videos or slides that showcase promotional messaging to their clients as they wait in the reception area," said Jeff Oakes, President of Nichesoft. "Our TanTrack product is another example that software doesn't have to be difficult."

TanTrack Kiosk also features a touchscreen monitor, fingerprint scanner, and receipt printer, which are housed in a single system.

For more information or to request a software demo, visit www.nichesoft.com and follow the links to TanTrack.com or BeautyTrack.com respectively, or call directly at 972-818-4900 or 877-488-2901.

About Nichesoft

Founded in 1996, Nichesoft launched its first two products in 1999: TanTrack tanning salon software for tanning salons and BeautyTrack beauty salon software for beauty salons, nail salons and day spas. Both products are widely in use today and are still considered among the easiest-to-use software products in the salon industry. To learn more, visit www.nichesoft.com.

Related Images

kiosk.jpg

Kiosk

Kiosk

SOURCE Nichesoft