Nichiha, ClarkDietrich and TRUFAST Walls Partner to Deliver Fire-Tested Rainscreen Wall Assembly

New wall system meets NFPA 285 standard and streamlines specification with a fully tested, code-compliant assembly

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA, ClarkDietrich, and TRUFAST Walls have successfully completed NFPA 285-25 fire testing on a fully integrated exterior wall assembly, evaluating Nichiha's premium fiber cement panels and the complete rainscreen system incorporating ClarkDietrich and TRUFAST components.

With a 30-minute burn period, data was recorded across multiple points of the wall assembly, which featured a 1 1/4-inch ventilated cavity over 4 inches of polyiso continuous insulation, to measure real-world fire performance under extreme heat and flame exposure.

30-minute burn period to successfully complete NFA 285-25 fire testing protocol.

"Passing the NFPA 285 test is a significant achievement in fire-safe wall design," said Max Rietschier, Technical Services Manager at Nichiha USA. "By combining Nichiha's Architectural Wall Panels (AWP) with ClarkDietrich's ProChannel™ CI sub-framing and TRUFAST Walls' TubeSeal™ insulation fasteners, this collaboration delivers a wall assembly with outstanding fire performance, ventilated rainscreen benefits, and energy-efficient design."

This fully integrated commercial wall system combines:

Nichiha: Durable, environmentally conscious premium fiber cement cladding offered in a wide range of colors, textures, and finishes.

ClarkDietrich: The ProChannel CI system, providing a robust and adaptable sub-framing platform that ensures structural reliability and simplified installation over continuous insulation.

TRUFAST Walls: TubeSeal insulation fasteners, engineered with an innovative sealing design that eliminates common water intrusion paths through penetrations.

Together, the system provides superior control of air and water infiltration, minimizes thermal bridging, and maintains continuous insulation integrity—all while meeting the requirements of NFPA 285, the Standard Fire Test Method for Evaluation of Fire Propagation Characteristics of Exterior Wall Assemblies Containing Combustible Components.

"Collaboration is at the core of innovation," said Ryan Reed, Category Manager – Core Framing Products at ClarkDietrich. "Working alongside Nichiha and TRUFAST Walls to deliver a fully tested, NFPA 285-compliant system reflects our shared commitment to safer, smarter building envelopes."

"Nichiha's collaboration with ClarkDietrich and TRUFAST Walls demonstrates our continued commitment to developing fully code-compliant, high-performance façade systems," added Rietschier. "With this achievement, architects and specifiers can confidently design with Nichiha wall systems—knowing they meet the highest standards of building safety, energy efficiency, and tested performance."

For more information, please visit https://www.nichiha.com/products.

About NICHIHA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit https://nichiha.com.

About ClarkDietrich

ClarkDietrich is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit https://clarkdietrich.com.

About ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. US, Inc.

ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. US, INC. is proud to manufacture and distribute engineered attachment solutions under the SPAX® brand name for the construction market and the TRUFAST® brand for the commercial roofing industry, for exterior building envelopes and facades. The company is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio, and operates a 200,000-square-foot complex consisting of engineering, manufacturing, administration, and central warehousing. ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. US, INC. is part of the ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. Group headquartered in Ennepetal, Germany. For more information and product details, visit https://trufast.com.

SOURCE Nichiha