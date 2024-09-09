Nichiha Empowers Architects and Contractors with Greater Customization, More Choices via Launch of NichiHome

All-in-One Fiber Cement Cladding System Becomes Single Source for High-Performance Aesthetics

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA, a top-tier manufacturer of building material solutions, is creating a new, simplified pathway for architects, designers, and homeowners to achieve virtually any aesthetic from a single source with the launch of NichiHome. A building envelope solution that serves as a convergence of several distinct Nichiha product lines, NichiHome enables construction professionals to achieve a truly cohesive design that installs simply and can withstand even the most severe weather, all aimed at delivering value to the end customer.

"Nichiha has a long history of supporting any home style – from colonial and traditional to modern and minimalist," said Kenny Collins, director of residential sales. "NichiHome allows everyone – from the architect, to the builder, to the homeowner – to achieve virtually any cladding design in a way that installs simply and endures a variety of severe weather considerations. The discerning homeowner can truly have it all through NichiHome."

NichiHome is a system of fiber cement cladding solutions comprised of three distinct product arrays:

Architectural Wall Panel (AWP) system features the look of materials like wood, concrete, and brick but do not need the associated specialized installation. All products in Nichiha's AWP lineup feature built-in rainscreens for moisture management and install on the same hidden track system to offer seamless transitions between looks.

(AWP) system features the look of materials like wood, concrete, and brick but do not need the associated specialized installation. All products in Nichiha's AWP lineup feature built-in rainscreens for moisture management and install on the same hidden track system to offer seamless transitions between looks. Premium Siding offers the timeless looks of traditional lap or cedar shake cladding but with the resilience of fiber cement. These premium products are thicker, which allow for more design flexibility, the ability to miter corners, and deeper shadow lines. Premium Siding offerings are the easiest way to achieve a lasting craftsman look without the associated maintenance.

offers the timeless looks of traditional lap or cedar shake cladding but with the resilience of fiber cement. These premium products are thicker, which allow for more design flexibility, the ability to miter corners, and deeper shadow lines. Premium Siding offerings are the easiest way to achieve a lasting craftsman look without the associated maintenance. NichiProducts deliver popular looks like cedar wood grain textures and board-and-batten styles. In the NichiHome lineup, NichiProducts round out any aesthetic and are resistant to warping, rotting, and pests, which are typical pitfalls of real wood options.

"Taken together, NichiHome forms a complete cladding system for residential projects small and large at a variety of price points," Collins said. "It is the latest way Nichiha is supporting aesthetics of virtually any kind through an unmatched selection of styles, colors, and textures. It also demonstrates how our broad product portfolio can be carefully integrated to deliver reliability and durability."

As a medium, fiber cement can closely mimic traditional building materials like wood, masonry, concrete, stucco, and more. This allows Nichiha products to offer the same looks with added durability while also being free from the pitfalls associated with the traditional material. Nichiha products are tough and resistant to fire, rot, and pests. Plus, all three products are Miami-Dade certified—a high bar for building materials to achieve for storm and wind resilience.

AWP products install uniformly with the brand's Ultimate Clip System. Such features can help designers and builders quickly realize a sought-after aesthetic without the need for specialized labor.

For more information, visit: https://www.nichiha.com/nichi-home.

About Nichiha USA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders and contractors through building material solutions that are durable and available in a breadth of colors, styles and textures, with customized support to meet any specification and help customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit www.nichiha.com.

