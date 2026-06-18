Nichiha Marks 70 Years of Building Innovation

"After 70 years, we don't make claims about durability, the buildings speak for themselves," said Maria Fernandez, Director of Marketing at Nichiha USA. "Millions of families in Japan have chosen Nichiha. In the United States, we built our name on commercial projects that demanded engineered performance at scale. Today, that combined expertise lives in a single Architectural Wall Panel system."

In Japan, more than 90 percent of Nichiha products are used in residential construction, forming the foundation of millions of homes refined in one of the world's most demanding building environments. In the United States, where Nichiha has manufactured for nearly three decades, the company built its reputation in both residential and commercial construction, proving its systems at scale across office, healthcare, education, multi-family, and mixed-use projects. That combined discipline of Japanese engineering and American manufacturing now positions the company's Architectural Wall Panel (AWP) portfolio to serve the full range of building types, as the industry increasingly turns to complete, tested wall systems for performance, design flexibility, and labor efficiency.

Celebrating by Giving Back

Nichiha kicked off its anniversary year at its national sales meeting in Macon this spring, where the celebration took a fitting form: teams competed to build "edible architecture" constructed entirely of canned and dried goods. When the judging ended, mini residential and commercial structures were dismantled and donated to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon, Georgia, where two truckloads of food items would support families in the community the company has called home for nearly 30 years.

For more information, visit nichiha.com.

About NICHIHA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit nichiha.com.

SOURCE Nichiha