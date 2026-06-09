Nichiha USA Showcases Complete Wall Systems and Expanded Architectural Wall Panel Portfolio at AIA26

VintageWood Smooth, VintageBrick, and ConcreteBoard join the Full Trim Suite to highlight Nichiha's presence at the architecture industry's premier annual gathering

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA will exhibit at AIA26, the American Institute of Architects' annual conference and expo, at the San Diego Convention Center June 11–12 in booth #1727. A dedicated new product wall featuring VintageWood Smooth, VintageBrick, and ConcreteBoard will anchor the booth alongside the Complete Trim Suite: a one- and two-piece metal trim system engineered specifically for Nichiha's Architectural Wall Panel (AWP) products with commercial availability later this year.

Nichiha’s full trim system eliminates sealant at vertical control joints for tighter cuts and hidden chatter. Nichiha VintageWood clads the dramatic canopy soffit of this porte-cochère, delivering the warmth and shadow lines of natural wood grain with the long-term durability and weather resistance of fiber cement.

"VintageWood is our best-selling product line, and VintageWood Smooth takes that platform in a direction architects have been asking for," said Anthony Pucci, Director of Channel Sales at Nichiha USA. "AIA26 gives us the opportunity to show the architectural community where the AWP portfolio is headed: Nichiha is delivering full wall systems, not just panels."

NICHIHA USA HIGHLIGHTS AT AIA26:

VintageWood Smooth : VintageWood Smooth delivers a clean, grooved wood aesthetic with deep shadow lines and the durability of fiber cement – no warping, no rot, no repainting.

: VintageWood Smooth delivers a clean, grooved wood aesthetic with deep shadow lines and the durability of fiber cement – no warping, no rot, no repainting. Complete Trim Suite : Targeting commercial availability later this year, the Complete Trim Suite delivers coordinated one- and two-piece color-matched metal trim solutions for simplified AWP installations.

: Targeting commercial availability later this year, the Complete Trim Suite delivers coordinated one- and two-piece color-matched metal trim solutions for simplified AWP installations. VintageBrick : New to the AWP lineup at AIA26, VintageBrick brings authentic brick character to fiber cement with the performance and install efficiency of the AWP system Custom color options make it one of the more versatile brick-look options in the portfolio.

: New to the AWP lineup at AIA26, VintageBrick brings authentic brick character to fiber cement with the performance and install efficiency of the AWP system Custom color options make it one of the more versatile brick-look options in the portfolio. Broad AWP Portfolio on Display : Nichiha's AIA26 booth spans the full spectrum of architectural cladding aesthetics: Illumination (smooth satin finish with a virtually unlimited custom color palette), IndustrialBlock and EmpireBlock (concrete-look), ModernBrick, TuffBlock, RoughSawn, and ArchitecturalBlock. A dedicated commercial cladding display also highlights PlymouthBrick, Sandstone, RoughSawn, VintageWood Redwood, and Spruce.

: Nichiha's AIA26 booth spans the full spectrum of architectural cladding aesthetics: Illumination (smooth satin finish with a virtually unlimited custom color palette), IndustrialBlock and EmpireBlock (concrete-look), ModernBrick, TuffBlock, RoughSawn, and ArchitecturalBlock. A dedicated commercial cladding display also highlights PlymouthBrick, Sandstone, RoughSawn, VintageWood Redwood, and Spruce. NFPA 285-Tested Wall Assembly : Nichiha's 16mm AWP are part of a fully tested wall assembly meeting NFPA 285 fire-safety standards for exterior wall assemblies, giving specifiers added confidence for multi-story Types I–IV construction.

On Friday, June 12, Nichiha will host a continuing education session titled, "Education Design, Architectural Wall Panel Systems + Current Code Compliances with Emphasis on the NFPA 285," from 3:30–4:00 p.m. in the SDCC Build Theater.

For more information, visit nichiha.com.

About NICHIHA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit nichiha.com.

SOURCE Nichiha