Nichiha USA VintageWood Blackwood Named a 2026 Green Builder Sustainable Product of the Year

Architectural Wall Panel earns national sustainability recognition for replacing harvested wood with a durable, low-maintenance alternative that lasts longer with higher performance

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA has been named a recipient of the 2026 Green Builder Media Sustainable Product of the Year Award for its VintageWood Blackwood Architectural Wall Panels, featured in the March/April 2026 issue of Green Builder Magazine. The recognition places Blackwood alongside the year's most compelling sustainable building products across categories including decking, roofing, siding, and other exterior cladding.

Nichiha’s VintageWood Blackwood is recognized as a 2026 Green Builder Media Sustainable Product of the Year, demonstrating environmental responsibility and quantifiable performance benefits. VintageWood Blackwood delivers the refined grain and dark warmth of natural wood through durable fiber cement, with built-in rainscreen performance, zero maintenance demand, and verified sustainability credentials.

Green Builder Media's annual Sustainable Products of the Year program showcases products which demonstrate environmental responsibility in material composition and manufacturing while delivering quantifiable performance benefits, namely durability, healthier buildings, reduced maintenance demand, and lower lifecycle impact.

"VintageWood Blackwood was engineered to deliver the warmth and character of wood without long-term maintenance and material instability," said Maria Fernandez, Director of Marketing at Nichiha USA. "Being honored by Green Builder Media celebrates the shift the industry has made to a more sustainable cladding solution with uncompromising aesthetics."

Why VintageWood Blackwood Earned the Recognition

Material Composition Built on Responsible Inputs: VintageWood Blackwood panels are composed of cement, silica, recycled materials, and wood fibers.

VintageWood Blackwood panels are composed of cement, silica, recycled materials, and wood fibers. Durability as a Sustainability Strategy: Resistance to fire, moisture, pests, warping, and rot extends facade service life and reduces the frequency of repair, replacement, or repainting.

Resistance to fire, moisture, pests, warping, and rot extends facade service life and reduces the frequency of repair, replacement, or repainting. System-Level Resilience: Installed as part of Nichiha's integrated ventilated rainscreen system, Blackwood promotes air circulation and effective moisture management behind the facade.

Installed as part of Nichiha's integrated ventilated rainscreen system, Blackwood promotes air circulation and effective moisture management behind the facade. Third-Party Verified Environmental Performance: Nichiha secured Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its Architectural Wall Panels manufactured at its Macon, Georgia, facility, validated against the International EPD System, widely regarded as the highest standard for third-party sustainability reporting. The EPDs cover full lifecycle data: raw material sourcing, manufacturing, transport, and end-of-life impacts.

Nichiha secured Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its Architectural Wall Panels manufactured at its Macon, Georgia, facility, validated against the International EPD System, widely regarded as the highest standard for third-party sustainability reporting. The EPDs cover full lifecycle data: raw material sourcing, manufacturing, transport, and end-of-life impacts. Build America, Buy America Compliance: VintageWood Blackwood is BABA-compliant, supporting domestic manufacturing and qualifying for federally funded projects that require U.S.-sourced, resilient building materials.

VintageWood Blackwood is BABA-compliant, supporting domestic manufacturing and qualifying for federally funded projects that require U.S.-sourced, resilient building materials. Authentic Wood Aesthetics: Blackwood's deep, dark grain captures the refined tonal character of natural stained wood with remarkable precision.

VintageWood Blackwood is manufactured at Nichiha's facility in Macon, Georgia, where the company recaptures and recycles a significant portion of its process water and sources the majority of its raw materials within 200 miles of the plant. These operational efficiencies compound the product's sustainability story beyond material composition.

For product specifications, sustainability documentation, and specification support, visit nichiha.com/product/vintagewood.

About Nichiha USA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification — helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit nichiha.com.

SOURCE Nichiha