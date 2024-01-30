Nichiha USA to Debut New Cladding Colors, Designs at NAHB International Builders' Show® 2024

Georgia-Based Cladding Manufacturer Fosters New A-ha Moments for Projects; Products to be Featured on Official Show Home

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA, a leading manufacturer of top-tier building materials solutions, is celebrating its attendance at the 2024 International Builders' Show (IBS) with exciting new cladding offerings for boundless design options. The annual trade show, hosted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), will be held in Las Vegas, NV from February 27-29, 2024.

At IBS 2024, Nichiha will highlight its particular value for residential and multifamily projects of all sizes. The Nichiha family of products enables designers and builders to achieve minimalist, contemporary, and traditional looks of all kinds, several of which can be specified in custom colors with no minimum quantity requirements or additional cost. The brand's unmatched ability to offer architects and home builders with limitless avenues for expression and design can be seen in the 2024 booth offerings. New variants of the brand's most popular products will be on display at booth C7507 for IBS 2024 attendees to interact with and feel the Nichiha difference.

"This year, we're building on the success of our 'A-ha Moments' campaign, celebrating the moments when architects, designers, and builders realize that Nichiha has the solution they've been looking for," said Kenny Collins, director of residential sales. "We're also debuting new product colors, celebrating the innovative solutions we offer, and demonstrating the unmatched value offered by our architectural wall panel (AWP) lineup."

Among the Nichiha innovations to be featured:

  • The company will debut new color options for its ever popular VintageWood AWP in Poplar and Blackwood shades to cater to design and market trends.
  • The show will serve as the launch for the brand's new ConcreteBoard, a cladding option that closely resembles concrete, but leaves the heavy weight behind, offering new design possibilities.
  • White Smoke will also make its debut at the show as a new shade of Nichiha's VintageBrick, offering a clean, traditional masonry look, but without the need for specialized installers.

Though each product offers a distinct look, all install in the same fashion with Nichiha's Ultimate Clip System.

Thanks to a partnership with Cavco Builders, IBS attendees will also notice Nichiha's VintageWood and Latura V-Groove cladding on a modular home in the Pro Builder Show Village. The performance matches the looks, too. All Nichiha architectural wall panels (AWP) incorporate a built-in rainscreen system for optimal building protection against even the most formidable climate and traffic challenges.

Nichiha's IBS booth will also showcase the brand's Premium Plank Siding lineup, including primed Savannah Smooth, which offers the craftsman look of lap siding and striking shadow lines. Sierra Premium Shake, offered in pre-primed and pre-finished colors, closely mimics the luxurious aesthetics of cedar shake siding but without the associated maintenance. Also on display are NichiProducts, which will be shown in board-and-batten style to highlight its adaptability for trendy and traditional looks alike.

Nichiha experts will be on hand—the same professionals who offer technical design reviews, on-site product training, and superior customer service for all projects. Home builders are encouraged to find inspiration and creativity in Nichiha's Modern Home and Custom Home lookbooks. Similar materials are also available for commercial developers in Nichiha's Commercial and Multifamily lookbooks.

At IBS 2024, Nichiha will occupy the C7507 exhibitors booth near the entrance of the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Nichiha USA
Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders and contractors through building material solutions that are durable and available in a breadth of colors, styles and textures, with customized support to meet any specification and help customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit www.nichiha.com.

