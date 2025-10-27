NICHOLAS AIR Unveils STEEL Pilot Training Program: Forging Strength, Precision, and Leadership in Private Aviation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR announces the launch of its STEEL Pilot Training Program, a transformative initiative designed to forge pilots with the same endurance, integrity, and resilience found in one of the world's strongest alloys. Just as raw ore is refined through heat and pressure, the STEEL Pilot Training Program tempers aviators into elite professionals who are disciplined, durable, and defined by excellence in every aspect of their roles both in the air and on the ground.

The STEEL Pilot Training Program is designed for pilots at all stages of their careers, from those exploring private aviation pilot jobs or Part 135 pilot jobs to experienced aviators seeking growth in PIC careers or SIC pilot roles. The program provides access to structured mentorship, leadership refinement, scenario-based learning, and ongoing educational resources to serve as a modern foundry for developing aviation talent, emphasizing technical mastery, decision-making under pressure, and an unmatched commitment to safety.

Instruction and curriculum within the STEEL Pilot Training Program is guided by an education committee composed of NICHOLAS AIR's most distinguished pilots whose backgrounds include military special operations as well as pilots with extensive commercial and private aviation experience. These mentors bring the discipline of military precision and the refined operational mindset of high-level private aviation, shaping every pilot with purpose, professionalism, and long-term leadership focus. The initiative strengthens core flight skills, sharpens decision-making, and reinforces NICHOLAS AIR's established reputation for safety, performance, and excellence in modern Part 135 operations.

Through the STEEL Pilot Training Program, NICHOLAS AIR continues to invest in its people and in its standards of safety, performance, and professionalism. The company remains a destination for pilots who value a strong culture of teamwork, personal and professional development, and integrity within the private aviation industry.

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in private aviation and Part 135 flight operations. It is the largest independently and privately owned air travel provider by the original Founder and CEO and operates the nation's most exclusive, youngest, and safety-driven Private Aviation and Part 135 flight operations. The company is known for its Jet Card Programs, fractional ownership, and industry-leading approach to pilot development and retention. Through innovative initiatives like the STEEL Pilot Training Program, NICHOLAS AIR offers exceptional opportunities for Private Aviation Pilot Jobs, Part 135 Pilot Jobs, and long-term PIC and SIC Pilot Careers. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, training, and reliability, NICHOLAS AIR continues to define the standard for elite private jet aviation.

Media Contact: Paxton Song, [email protected]

SOURCE Nicholas Air