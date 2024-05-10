Nicholas Kapiotis Named as CoAdvantage Chief Legal Officer

Growing Professional Employer Organization brings on former NAPEO General Counsel

BRADENTON, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held Professional Employer Organizations (PEO), announced Nicholas Kapiotis has been named Chief Legal Officer, as of June 3, 2024.

Nick Kapiotis, Chief Legal Officer for CoAdvantage

Kapiotis joins CoAdvantage from the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), the national trade association for the PEO industry. Since 2019, he served as NAPEO General Counsel, where he has regularly interacted with both state and federal legislators and agencies including the IRS, the Department of Treasury and the Department of Labor. He brings 10+ years of legal counsel experience in the PEO industry, including time at CoAdvantage in 2018. "I am happy to rejoin CoAdvantage in the midst of such an exciting time for the company and the PEO industry. I look forward to working with such an experienced leadership team."

"Nick has remained one of the top legal minds in the industry since we last worked together. I am excited to add such a seasoned expert to our team," said Clinton Burgess, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "His time at NAPEO has kept his finger on the pulse of our industry and I look forward to working side by side with him again."

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. CoAdvantage completed a full migration of its 100,000+ worksite employees onto CoAdQuantum, the company's proprietary and internally developed HR platform with a built-in benefit administration, benefits enrollment, and payroll processing engine. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

