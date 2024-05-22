NICHOLAS SZYMANSKI NAMED AS ELLKAY'S NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, a leader in healthcare interoperability and data management, announced Nicholas Szymanski as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Szymanski has served in healthcare technology for over 10 years and previously served as the Chief Information Officer at Signature Healthcare and Richmond University Medical Center. As the newly appointed COO at ELLKAY, Szymanski will drive forward ELLKAY's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare technology by strategically aligning operational initiatives with the company's overarching mission.

Nick Szymanski, ELLKAY COO

Szymanski shared, "After an incredible four years with Signature Healthcare, where I had the privilege of serving as the VP & CIO, I'm beyond excited for what the future holds at ELLKAY. ELLKAY's commitment to innovation and excellence is truly inspiring, and I'm honored to be a part of this remarkable team. Together, we'll continue to drive positive change and make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry."

Szymanski joins ELLKAY at an exciting time of success and growth. Recently appointed as CommonWell Health Alliance's Technical Service Provider, ELLKAY will support data exchange to 229M+ patients across its nationwide network of over 34K+ provider organizations. In 2024, ELLKAY powered CommonWell to achieve Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation. ELLKAY was also selected by MEDITECH to provide interface engine services for MEDITECH-as-a-Service (MaaS) implementations of the MEDITECH Expanse Platform. These achievements underscore ELLKAY's vital role in advancing healthcare interoperability and data management.

ELLKAY's President and Chief Strategy Officer, Ajay Kapare, said, "Nick is an incredible leader in healthcare IT and we are proud to have him join the ELLKAY team. His extensive experience both in the industry and as a customer brings a unique perspective to this role. ELLKAY's commitment to innovation combined with Nick's laser-focused methodology will not only ensure our customer-first approach remains top priority, but also empower our partners with experienced resources to drive growth and scalability for their future success."

In 2023, Szymanski was awarded the Boston CIO ORBIE® Award, recognizing Chief Information Officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. That same year, he was also given the prestigious College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Collaboration Award for his remarkable leadership during a critical moment when a 10-alarm fire broke out on their campus. As he transitions into his new role at ELLKAY, Szymanski's proven leadership and resilience will undoubtedly contribute to ELLKAY's success.

Kamal Patel, ELLKAY's CEO, added, "Nick has been guided by numerous industry thought leaders, resulting in the perfect blend of expertise that he will bring to ELLKAY. His proven track record in driving technological advancements and operational excellence make him an invaluable addition to ELLKAY. We believe he will continue to help ELLKAY excel and grow, driving forward our mission to innovate and provide top-tier solutions for our partners, ultimately enhancing patient care and advancing healthcare interoperability."

Interested in learning more about ELLKAY? Meet with the strategic data management experts during the 2024 MUSE Inspire Conference at booth #427 and schedule a meeting today!

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing interoperability solutions and services nationwide since 2002. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions. Visit ELLKAY.com and follow us on YouTube , LinkedIn , X/Twitter, or email us at [email protected]

SOURCE ELLKAY