Nichole Aksamit Named Editor In Chief Of Allrecipes Magazine

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announces that Nichole Aksamit is named Editor in Chief of Allrecipes magazine, the eponymous bi-monthly magazine of the leading multi-platform food media brand for home cooks, effective immediately. Previously Executive Editor of Allrecipes, Aksamit will oversee the print editorial for the brand and report to Meredith VP/Group Editorial Director Stephen Orr.

Stephen Orr said, "Allrecipes connects directly with home cooks like no other brand. And there's no one better than Nichole to bring her passion for food journalism and community into America's kitchens. As a founding member of the Allrecipes magazine editorial team, she has been integral to its success and there are few people that know this brand as well as she does. Allrecipes magazine is in great hands and poised for continued growth with Nichole leading the way."

Aksamit has worked for Allrecipes magazine since its inception in 2013, beginning as Senior Editor and rising to Executive Editor in 2018. Prior to that, she developed and edited cookbooks at Oxmoor House, a book publishing division of Time Inc. She began her journalism career at newspapers—including the Omaha World-Herald, where she worked for 11 years serving as food critic, restaurant reviewer and health reporter, among other roles. She earned her B.A. in Mass Communications and English from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Aksamit said, "Having been a part of the magazine team from its outset, I'm thrilled to take this leadership role and keep the momentum going. At a time when people are cooking even more at home, I believe we have not only a great opportunity, but a great responsibility to help our readers live a more delicious life. We'll continue to surface the best of Allrecipes.com while tapping a wide range of voices and emerging talent to bring our audience something inspiring and new in every issue."

Aksamit succeeds former Editor in Chief Jennifer Darling who retired earlier this month.

Allrecipes magazine has expanded its audience since its 2013 debut, now reaching an more than 9 million readers, with a rate base that has increased from 500,000 to 1.4 million. Allrecipes.com remains the leading food media site with nearly 60 million unique visitors in December 2020, according to Comscore. Last fall, Allrecipes was named Hottest in Food on Adweek's Hot List 2020.

