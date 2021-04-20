Nichols Appointed to NAIC/BetterInvesting SRC

TROY, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investors, also known as BetterInvesting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne M. Nichols, CFA to BetterInvesting Magazine's Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee (SRC). The SRC, formed over 60 years ago, meets monthly to guide the editorial comments of the Magazine as well as to analyze, discuss and select the Stock to Study which will be considered for potential investment by BetterInvesting's members and magazine subscribers.

"We have high ethical standards for members of the SRC in order to support the unbiased investment education that we provide to our members," remarked NAIC/BetterInvesting CEO Ken Zendel. "We rarely add someone to the SRC – for example, Walter (Kirchberger) has been a member of the committee for well over 40 years. We are thrilled to add Anne Nichols to the committee due to her alignment with the NAIC time-tested approach as well as her overall expertise," continued Zendel.

Nichols has more than 30 years of investment experience beginning at Manufacturers National Bank and then, via merger, at Woodbridge and Munder Capital Management. In 2000, Nichols joined Fifth Third Bank as senior portfolio manager, and in 2005 joined NorthPointe Capital as an equity research analyst. She joined Comerica Bank in 2009 as senior portfolio manager working with individuals and nonprofits. She also managed the U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy for Comerica's trust department. In 2016, she joined Fern Capital as a Managing Director, where she continues to this day.

Nichols holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned a bachelor of science (Finance) from Marquette University. She is also a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.

Nichols serves on the Mercy High School Finance and Investment committees. She also serves on the Michigan Women's Forward Investment Committee. Past leadership positions have included: Mercy High School Board of Directors, Catholic Youth Organization board member and secretary, and CFA Society of Detroit board member. Like NAIC founders, George Nicholson Jr., and Tom O'Hara, Nichols is a past president of the CFA Society of Detroit.

About BetterInvesting™

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

