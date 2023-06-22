NICHOLS COLLEGE TO LAUNCH PLANNED CAPITAL CAMPAIGN AS PART OF FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN FOR GROWTH AND TRANSFORMATION

News provided by

Nichols College

22 Jun, 2023, 15:54 ET

Plan Outlines Evolution for Core Curriculum, Student Experiences, Athletics and Infrastructure

DUDLEY, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichols College, an AACSB accredited business school, has released a bold strategic plan to further growth and transformation, and deliver on a promise of Embracing Greatness. The plan outlines an intention for review and renewal of academic and athletic programming, infrastructure updates and forthcoming development campaigns. It cuts the deadline for future strategic plan updates from ten to five years in recognition of ongoing, rapid change across settings.

"Our plan was developed against a backdrop of shifting demographics in New England, intensifying competition for students, advances in technology reshaping the workforce and upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nichols College President Glenn M. Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. "Higher education is facing an inflection point, a decisive moment which will define our future. Many colleges have not survived in this challenging environment. Our intention is to define 'current' and to thrive in both new and existing spaces."

Embracing Greatness (2023-2028) outlines immediate short-term priorities including a review of pricing and financial aid policies to assure sustainability; review of branding and marketing and its usefulness in development; and the college's positioning of traditional and experiential learning opportunities. Five pillars outline key foci:

● Launching a planned capital campaign with expanded alumni and parent engagement. Priorities include engaging corporations and foundations, donor engagement strategies, etc.

● Review and renewal of core curriculum and professional development programming to further a distinctive, transformative academic program;

● Enhancing diversity in faculty, staff and students, expanding clubs and activities and increasing the college's international student population;

● Updating athletic facilities, implementing strategic morale and community building initiatives and conducting a plan for a potential shift from Division III to Division II;

● Creating a master plan guide to campus development, investments in classrooms and infrastructure, corporate partnerships, and a focus on building new admissions pipelines.

"This plan propels a collective dream of Nichols," added Sulmasy. "It represents the input and counsel of stakeholders and a broad spectrum of diverse perspectives from students, Board of Trustees, Board of Advisors, alumni, faculty, staff, and external consultants. Our gratitude runs deep for the many people who have contributed."

This latest strategic plan for the college was conducted contemporaneously with the development of an aspirational Campus Master Plan, a comprehensive look at the potential physical growth and enhancement of the college over the next decade and beyond.

About Nichols College:
Nichols College has earned business accreditation from the prestigious Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. Founded in 1815, Nichols College transforms today's students into tomorrow's leaders through a dynamic, career-focused business and professional education. Nichols offers real-world learning focused on professional depth – combined with vibrant living, competitive athletics, and an unmatched alumni advantage – equip students to exceed their own expectations. www.nichols.edu.

SOURCE Nichols College

Also from this source

NICHOLS COLLEGE EARNS INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION FROM THE ASSOCIATION OF ADVANCE COLLEGIATE SCHOOLS OF BUSINESS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.