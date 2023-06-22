NICHOLS COLLEGE TO LAUNCH PLANNED CAPITAL CAMPAIGN AS PART OF FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN FOR GROWTH AND TRANSFORMATION

Plan Outlines Evolution for Core Curriculum, Student Experiences, Athletics and Infrastructure

DUDLEY, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichols College , an AACSB accredited business school, has released a bold strategic plan to further growth and transformation, and deliver on a promise of Embracing Greatness. The plan outlines an intention for review and renewal of academic and athletic programming, infrastructure updates and forthcoming development campaigns. It cuts the deadline for future strategic plan updates from ten to five years in recognition of ongoing, rapid change across settings.

"Our plan was developed against a backdrop of shifting demographics in New England, intensifying competition for students, advances in technology reshaping the workforce and upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nichols College President Glenn M. Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. "Higher education is facing an inflection point, a decisive moment which will define our future. Many colleges have not survived in this challenging environment. Our intention is to define 'current' and to thrive in both new and existing spaces."

Embracing Greatness (2023-2028) outlines immediate short-term priorities including a review of pricing and financial aid policies to assure sustainability; review of branding and marketing and its usefulness in development; and the college's positioning of traditional and experiential learning opportunities. Five pillars outline key foci:

● Launching a planned capital campaign with expanded alumni and parent engagement. Priorities include engaging corporations and foundations, donor engagement strategies, etc.

● Review and renewal of core curriculum and professional development programming to further a distinctive, transformative academic program;

● Enhancing diversity in faculty, staff and students, expanding clubs and activities and increasing the college's international student population;

● Updating athletic facilities, implementing strategic morale and community building initiatives and conducting a plan for a potential shift from Division III to Division II;

● Creating a master plan guide to campus development, investments in classrooms and infrastructure, corporate partnerships, and a focus on building new admissions pipelines.

"This plan propels a collective dream of Nichols," added Sulmasy. "It represents the input and counsel of stakeholders and a broad spectrum of diverse perspectives from students, Board of Trustees, Board of Advisors, alumni, faculty, staff, and external consultants. Our gratitude runs deep for the many people who have contributed."

This latest strategic plan for the college was conducted contemporaneously with the development of an aspirational Campus Master Plan, a comprehensive look at the potential physical growth and enhancement of the college over the next decade and beyond.

