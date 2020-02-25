Nichols Liu Snags Another Government Contracts Pro

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Z. Bodenheimer is the latest top-tier partner to join the growing ranks of Nichols Liu LLP, a highly-specialized law firm dedicated exclusively to serving the needs of government contractors. The firm was formed in 2017 by former practice group leaders from Covington & Burling and Crowell & Moring, two of the most well-regarded government contracts practices in the country.

David Bodenheimer, Partner, Nichols Liu

Bodenheimer brings over 35 years of experience litigating cost claims, False Claims Act suits, terminations, prime-subcontractor disputes, and more. He won the largest defective pricing claim ($299 million) in the history of the Truth in Negotiations Act (TINA) and has resolved over $78 million in defective pricing litigation over the past five years for less than a penny on the dollar. He has also handled more than 60 protests in every forum: GAO, ODRA, GSBCA, and federal district court. With more than 100 days in the courtroom, Bodenheimer joins Nichols Liu's bench of seasoned trial lawyers in the government contracts area.

"I am delighted to be practicing again with my friends Andy Liu, Robert Nichols, Rick Claybrook, Rick Beizer, and Bob Rhoad. We have teamed together for many years on major litigations to achieve excellent client results," said Bodenheimer. The six previously practiced together as partners at Crowell, where Bodenheimer was a partner in that firm's Government Contracts group.

Chambers USA ranks Bodenheimer nationally and recognizes him as a "top expert on defective pricing" and "an exceptional cost and pricing attorney who is terrific with clients." He is the author of the Defective Pricing Handbook (Thomson Reuters), which has been described by the Nash & Cibinic Report as "the definitive text on TINA."

"Adding David to our multidisciplinary team of lawyers, investigators, and forensic accountants will take our work in cost and pricing and procurement fraud to another level," said Robert Nichols, co-founder of Nichols Liu. "With the Defense Contract Audit Agency and Congress making defective pricing audits a high priority, our team is well positioned to assist our clients in resolving both audits and, if necessary, any follow-on litigation."

Bodenheimer is also a former Chair of the ABA Science & Technology Law Section. His recognitions include: Fellows of the American Bar Foundation; Chambers USA National Ranking in Government Contracts; Thomson Reuters DC Super Lawyer in Government Contracts; Who's Who Legal in Government Contracts, Information Technology, Data Security and Data Privacy; ABA Committee of the Year (Public Contract Law Section's Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Data Protection); and Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Service awards.

"David's talents and experience make him ideally suited to help us continue building a top-tier, national government contracts practice from Washington DC," said Andy Liu, managing partner of the firm. "He is also a great person and friend, and we look forward to practicing together for many years to come."

Media Contact:

Andy Liu

202-846-9802

234815@email4pr.com

SOURCE Nichols Liu LLP