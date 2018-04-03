NicholsMD Brings Silhouette InstaLift™ To Greenwich

Performed by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, the Silhouette InstaLift procedure uses a unique design of absorbable sutures with cones to reposition the skin. During this simple in-office procedure, the physician lifts the deeper layers of the skin with an innovative cone technology. The treatment is comfortable and typically takes 45-minutes. Unlike yesterday's facelifts, there is minimal downtime, and patients quickly resume their errands, sometimes within that same day.

"Silhouette InstaLift targets and fulfills a growing need in the explosive skin rejuvenation category," says Dr. Nichols. "The innovative technology rewrites the rules for patients who prefer not to make the leap to surgery but still want that lifted effect."

Results are visible immediately and improve over a three-month time span, with lifting effects that last 18-24 months. Patients love the instant lift to the mid-face area, plus the treatment gradually adds volume by stimulating the regeneration of Type I and Type III collagen. At two weeks, the majority of patients rated themselves looking 4-5 years younger.*

Silhouette InstaLift technology is made from glycolide/L-lactide (PLGA), a biomedical copolymer that is well tolerated by the body. Over time, the sutures are naturally absorbed by the body while stimulating production of collagen to aid in healthy skin renewal for natural-looking, long lasting results.

Watch how Silhouette InstaLift treatment works: www.dropbox.com/s/cgg30w26e4ogqhr/2.Insertion.wmv?dl=0

To find out if Silhouette InstaLift is right for you, schedule a consultation by calling NicholsMD at 203-862-4000 or by visiting https://kimnicholsmd.com.

NicholsMD of Greenwich

50 Old Field Point Road, Third Floor

Greenwich, CT 06830

203-862-4000

Connect with us:

Facebook: @nicholsmd / @InstaliftUS

Instagram: @nicholsmd_dermatology

Twitter: @NicholMD_Derm / @InstaliftUS

#SilhouetteInstalift

About Sinclair Pharma

SINCLAIR is an aesthetic dermatology company renowned for its skin-care expertise: Providing best in class products that enable physicians all around the world to meet their patients need for safe and effective rejuvenation solutions. SINCLAIR is committed to support medical professionals with excellent customer service and high quality training programs.

For more information: www.instalift.com

https://www.facebook.com/silhouetteinstalift/?fref=ts

*A Prospective, Masked, Controlled Feasibility Study of the Method for Measuring Facial Lift Following Treatment with Silhouette InstaLift. (n=20 subjects)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicholsmd-brings-silhouette-instalift-to-greenwich-300622924.html

SOURCE Sinclair Pharma US

Related Links

http://www.instalift.com

