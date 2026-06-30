NicholsMD Unveils New Flagship Dermatology Destination in Historic Greenwich, Expanding Botox, Dermal Fillers, Laser Treatments, and Precision Anti-Aging Services

GREENWICH, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NicholsMD of Greenwich, the luxury boutique dermatology practice led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols, proudly announces the opening of its new flagship location at 32 Field Point Road in Greenwich. Offering advanced cosmetic dermatology services - including Botox, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, biostimulators, laser treatments, and regenerative anti-aging solutions - this move marks a defining moment in the practice's 13-year history, bringing its signature blend of medical dermatology and aesthetics into a thoughtfully restored space rooted in both innovation and personal meaning.

First floor reception at the new NicholsMD of Greenwich flagship, located at 32 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT.

Set within one of Greenwich's most historic addresses, the new flagship is more than a relocation, it is a homecoming. The Field Point Road property reflects the timeless architecture that defines historic Greenwich, and throughout the design process, careful attention was paid to preserving its character while seamlessly integrating modern innovation. In partnership with the Greenwich Historical Society, elements of the building's legacy were thoughtfully honored, creating a space that feels both rooted in history and designed for the future of dermatologic care.

"This space is incredibly personal to me," said Dr. Nichols. "Greenwich is where I've built my life, raised my children, and grown NicholsMD from the ground up. To now welcome our patients into a space that reflects both my personal and professional journey feels deeply meaningful. NicholsMD has always been about creating a sense of home for our patients, and now, that feeling is quite literal."

Originally founded in 2013, NicholsMD has become synonymous with concierge-level dermatologic care and natural-looking results. The new flagship represents an evolution of that vision, designed to elevate every aspect of the patient experience while maintaining the intimacy and personalization that define the brand.

The newly expanded, multi-level space introduces several first-of-its-kind features, including:

The Hair Lab: A dedicated destination focused exclusively on hair health, bringing together advanced solutions for both hair regrowth and hair removal. From comprehensive hair loss evaluations and prescription-based therapies to PRF, exosome-based regenerative treatments, scalp health optimization, and laser hair removal, The Hair Lab offers personalized, science-driven care designed to support healthier hair, a healthier scalp, and lasting confidence.

The Brewtique – Coming Fall 2026 : A custom in-house coffee and beverage experience designed to enhance the hospitality-driven environment, offering patients a moment of ease and indulgence during their visit.

: A custom in-house coffee and beverage experience designed to enhance the hospitality-driven environment, offering patients a moment of ease and indulgence during their visit. Aura Imaging: Advanced 3D skin analysis technology, utilizing the same technology used by CLEAR, to assess skin quality, facial structure, and subtle volume changes with exceptional precision. This innovation enhances treatment planning by providing a deeper, data-driven understanding of each patient's skin, allowing for highly personalized treatment plans that evolve alongside their goals.

Expanded Treatment Suites: Designed for increased privacy, comfort, and efficiency, allowing for a seamless and elevated patient journey from consultation through treatment.

Every detail of the flagship has been intentionally curated to reflect NicholsMD's philosophy: that exceptional results begin with a comprehensive, personalized approach grounded in medical expertise.

"We've always believed that dermatology should feel as elevated as the results we deliver," added Dr. Nichols. "This new flagship allows us to bring that philosophy to life in a way that is more immersive, more innovative, and more aligned with the future of precision anti-aging and vitality."

The opening of the new Greenwich flagship underscores NicholsMD's continued commitment to redefining the patient experience, blending cutting-edge technology with a boutique, hospitality-driven approach that remains unmatched in the region.

NicholsMD has been welcoming patients into the new space since June 22nd, 2026, with exclusive offerings and expanded treatment availability.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit: https://kimnicholsmd.com/book-an-appointment/

About NicholsMD of Greenwich

NicholsMD of Greenwich is a luxury boutique dermatology and precision anti-aging practice founded by board-certified, Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols, FAAD. With locations across Fairfield County, NicholsMD specializes in Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, and regenerative skin therapies, delivering natural-looking results through a personalized, concierge-level approach.

SOURCE NicholsMD of Greenwich