NicholsMD Launches The Hair Lab™: A Dedicated Destination for Dermatologist-Led Hair Restoration, Scalp Health, and Hair Removal

GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NicholsMD of Greenwich, founded in 2013 as the first boutique dermatology practice in Greenwich, Connecticut, is proud to introduce The Hair Lab™ at its new flagship location at 32 Field Point Road in Greenwich's Central Business District. As an extension of the same concierge philosophy that has guided the practice since its founding, The Hair Lab™ is a specialized destination for dermatologist-led hair restoration, scalp health, and hair removal.

Thoughtfully designed as an entire floor devoted to hair health, The Hair Lab™ brings together the latest innovations in regenerative medicine, scalp therapies, and laser technology deliver science-backed, individualized care for every stage of the hair journey.

"Healthy hair begins with healthy skin, which is why dermatologists are uniquely qualified to diagnose and treat hair and scalp concerns," said Dr. Kim Nichols, founder of NicholsMD and board-certified dermatologist. "Hair loss and scalp conditions are rarely one-size-fits-all. By identifying the underlying cause, we're able to create personalized treatment plans that help patients achieve healthier, stronger hair over time. Whether someone wants to restore hair where they need it or remove hair where they don't, our goal is always the same: natural-looking results for a more confident you."

As a dermatologist-led destination, The Hair Lab™ approaches hair care through the lens of skin health. Every patient begins with a comprehensive consultation and scalp evaluation before receiving a customized treatment plan that may incorporate regenerative therapies, advanced technologies, prescription medications, physician-grade scalp care, nutritional support, and at-home devices.

Hair thinning, excessive shedding, scalp conditions, and unwanted hair can all stem from a variety of factors, including genetics, hormones, aging, inflammation, nutritional deficiencies, and lifestyle. Because no two patients experience hair concerns the same way, every treatment recommendation is guided by a thorough medical evaluation and individualized diagnosis.

Depending on each patient's diagnosis and goals, treatment plans may incorporate platelet-rich plasma (PRP), regenerative therapies, prescription medications, physician-grade supplements, advanced scalp therapies, the REVIAN® Red Hair Growth System, laser hair removal, and other dermatologist-led technologies. Whether a patient is looking to restore hair where they want it, improve the health of their scalp, or remove unwanted hair, every recommendation is personalized and backed by medical expertise.

Located on its own dedicated floor within NicholsMD's new Greenwich flagship, The Hair Lab™ was intentionally designed as a destination devoted entirely to hair health. The thoughtfully curated space features advanced treatment technologies, private consultation rooms, and a personalized patient experience that reflects NicholsMD's signature boutique approach to dermatologic care.

"When designing our new flagship, we wanted to create a premier destination centered around the areas our patients care about most," added Dr. Nichols. "The Hair Lab™ allows us to bring together the latest innovations in hair restoration, scalp health, and laser hair removal in one beautiful, physician-led environment where every treatment plan is personalized to the individual."

Located just steps from Greenwich Avenue, NicholsMD's beautifully restored flagship was thoughtfully designed to elevate every aspect of the patient experience, featuring expanded treatment suites, private parking, and dedicated spaces that reflect the practice's signature boutique approach to dermatologic care.

Patients interested in learning more about The Hair Lab™ or scheduling a consultation can visit https://kimnicholsmd.com/the-hair-lab/ or call (203) 862-4000.

About NicholsMD of Greenwich

Founded in 2013, NicholsMD of Greenwich is the first and only boutique dermatology practice in Greenwich, Connecticut. Led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols, the practice has become a premier destination for medical, cosmetic, and regenerative dermatology, offering concierge-level care across three Fairfield County locations. NicholsMD specializes in advanced injectables with natural-looking results, regenerative treatments, and precision anti-aging rooted in science and artistry.

SOURCE NicholsMD of Greenwich