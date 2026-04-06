NicholsMD of Greenwich Expands Body Contouring Expertise with Avéli™, Becoming the First Practice in Fairfield County to Offer the FDA-Cleared Cellulite Treatment

GREENWICH, Conn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NicholsMD of Greenwich, the luxury boutique dermatology practice known for delivering natural-looking, precision-driven results, is proud to announce the addition of Avéli™, an FDA-cleared, minimally invasive cellulite treatment that addresses the structural cause of cellulite dimples in a single in-office procedure. With this launch, NicholsMD of Greenwich becomes the first dermatology practice in Fairfield County to offer Avéli™.

As more patients seek non-surgical body contouring, cellulite treatment, and minimally invasive body treatments that fit into a busy lifestyle, NicholsMD continues to lead with advanced, physician-led solutions grounded in science, safety, and personalization. The addition of Avéli™ further strengthens NicholsMD's position as a destination for body contouring in Greenwich, CT, offering patients more sophisticated options for smoother skin and greater confidence without surgery.

At the center of this expansion is Dr. Kim Nichols a board-certified dermatologist whose expertise spans both medical dermatology and aesthetic innovation. Known for her refined eye, conservative approach, and commitment to natural-looking outcomes, Dr. Nichols has built NicholsMD into one of Fairfield County's premier destinations for personalized aesthetic care. Her deep understanding of skin, connective tissue, anatomy, and long-term treatment planning makes her uniquely qualified to evaluate and treat concerns like cellulite, which often require more than a one-size-fits-all solution.

"Cellulite is one of the most frustrating concerns I see because it affects nearly everyone, regardless of weight, fitness level, or age," said Dr. Kim Nichols. "Even patients who are incredibly healthy and consistent with their routines still struggle with it. That's because cellulite is not simply about lifestyle, it is structural. With Avéli™, we are able to treat cellulite at its source in a precise, effective, and elegant way that aligns with our philosophy of natural-looking, evidence-based results."

Unlike topical creams or treatments that focus only on the skin's surface, Avéli™ is designed to target the fibrous septa bands beneath the skin that cause cellulite dimples. By releasing those bands, the treatment improves the appearance of buttock and thigh cellulite at the structural level. For patients searching for how to get rid of cellulite, the best treatment for cellulite, or a long-lasting cellulite solution, Avéli™ offers a meaningful alternative to temporary smoothing treatments.

The procedure is performed in-office at NicholsMD by Dr. Nichols herself, reinforcing the practice's highly personalized, boutique approach. Patients benefit from expert consultation, thoughtful treatment planning, and the discretion that defines the NicholsMD experience. With minimal downtime and no need for repeated sessions in many cases, Avéli™ is well suited for patients seeking a one-time cellulite treatment that integrates seamlessly into their lifestyle.

The launch of Avéli™ also expands NicholsMD's broader category of body contouring treatments and non-surgical body treatments. In addition to cellulite treatment, NicholsMD offers advanced options for patients concerned with body texture, contour irregularities, and volume loss, including AlloClae™ for body contouring and volume enhancement, as well as other customized aesthetic treatment plans designed around each patient's anatomy and goals.

"Not all cellulite is the same, and not all body concerns should be treated the same way," added Dr. Nichols. "That is why personalization matters so much. At NicholsMD, we take the time to understand what is causing the concern, what the patient is hoping to achieve, and which treatment or combination of treatments will create the most natural, beautiful result."

Located in the heart of historic Greenwich, NicholsMD of Greenwich continues to redefine the patient experience by combining leading-edge dermatologic technology with concierge-level care. The addition of Avéli™ reflects the practice's continued investment in treatments that are scientifically advanced, minimally invasive, and tailored to patients who want to look and feel like the best version of themselves.

Avéli™ is now available at NicholsMD of Greenwich, the first practice in Fairfield County to offer this FDA-cleared cellulite treatment. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit: https://kimnicholsmd.com/book-an-appointment/

About NicholsMD of Greenwich

NicholsMD of Greenwich is a luxury boutique dermatology and precision anti-aging practice founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols. With three locations across Fairfield County, NicholsMD specializes in advanced injectables with natural-looking results, regenerative treatments, and longevity-focused care rooted in science and artistry.

SOURCE NicholsMD of Greenwich