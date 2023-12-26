Nick and Chris Cardillo, Owners of Castle Windows, Receive 2023 Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Windows is proud to announce that Nick Cardillo and Chris Cardillo have been individually honored with the distinguished "2023 Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award." This singular recognition, presented by Wells Fargo Retail Services and the Home Projects team, celebrates the exemplary leadership and groundbreaking contributions of the Cardillo brothers within the home improvement and remodeling industry.

Chris (Seated) and Nick (Standing) Cardillo. Recipients of the 2023 Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award

The Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award is a testament to the Cardillos' outstanding achievements, innovative initiatives, and unwavering commitment to driving positive change within their industry. This award underscores their individual dedication to excellence in service, performance, leadership, risk management, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

Founded in March 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, Wells Fargo has a rich history of innovative solutions to help customers succeed. The Trail Blazer Award pays homage to the spirit of these founders, recognizing individuals who, like the Cardillo brothers, follow in their footsteps by adapting to a changing world and seeking innovative solutions.

Chris and Nick Cardillo's commitment to blazing a trail for others in the industry aligns perfectly with the essence of the Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award. Their individual leadership, innovative thinking, and dedication to customer-centric practices have positioned them as true trailblazers in the home improvement sector.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2023 Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award. This recognition is a reflection of our individual commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. We are proud to be acknowledged for our contributions to the home improvement industry," said Nick Cardillo.

About Chris and Nick Cardillo

Chris and Nick Cardillo are the proud owners of Castle Windows, a leading provider of high-quality windows and doors based in Mount Laurel, NJ. Their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have set new standards in the home improvement and remodeling industry.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co., founded in 1852, is a diversified financial services company known for its commitment to customer success and innovative solutions. The Wells Fargo Trail Blazer Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of innovation and leadership within their respective industries.

