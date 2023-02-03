Nick Armstrong Named CAI's Initial Senior Director of Digital Enablement

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioning Agents Inc. (CAI) announced Nick Armstrong has been named the Initial Senior Director of Digital Enablement, as CAI continues our investment in Digital Transformation for both our internal programs and our clients' operations.

Mr. Armstrong has 15 years of experience in the Biopharmaceutical, Food, and Personal Care industries – with innovation and digital enablement as the throughline. In past positions, he's led digital transformation consulting in Operational Readiness & Excellence, managing a portfolio of applications that enable business intelligence, and encouraging up and coming technology to the biopharmaceutical industry

"Bringing lifesaving therapies to people and preventing shortages is the reason I joined the biopharmaceutical industry. The supply chain and regulatory complexities for this mission require a connected voice", Mr. Armstrong Nick explained. "I look forward to enabling digital transformation for CAI and the wider industry to make data driven decisions and bring technology that changes the way we work."

Mr. Armstrong holds a B.S. and M.S. degree in Bioprocessing Science and Bioprocess Engineering, respectively, from North Carolina State University. He has held consulting and management positions in Process Development, Manufacturing Sciences & Technology, Reliability, and Facilities Management.

"I'm excited to have Nick join the technology team and for the official establishment of Director of Digital Enablement role," stated Jackie Karceski, Chief Technology Officer of CAI. "I see this role as a natural evolution of CAI's growth and our focus on applied technology to improve our clients' operations, an integral part of our culture. Nick's experience and vision are a great fit for this role, and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver for our employee-owners."

About CAI

Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, UK, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, and Singapore, we have built an international team of over 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission-critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

