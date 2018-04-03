Nick Bolen joins Transdev OnDemand as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Consumer Services Division

Bolen has a 15-year track record of growing consumer facing businesses and will oversee SuperShuttle and ExecuCar at over 80 airports, as well as two dozen local taxi operations. Bolen comes to Transdev OnDemand from Grubhub, the largest food delivery platform in the United States. At Grubhub Bolen led a marketing team focused on diner growth at the regional level. Prior to Grubhub Bolen was the e-commerce and product leader at Sears Home Services, responsible for web performance at searshomeservices.com and the largest replacement part provider with searspartsdirect.com in the United States. Bolen began his career with Dick's Sporting Goods, developing and subsequently leading local marketing functions, with a focus on utilizing field teams to drive business around each individual store.

Bolen holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Transdev

Based near Chicago, Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, shuttle, and sedan and taxi services. Globally, Transdev operates public transportation in 19 countries. Transdev is committed to being the trusted partner of cities, transit authorities and airports through quality execution and innovations in mobility. For more information, go to www.transdevna.com.

