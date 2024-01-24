Nick Boulle Secures P2 in the Upcoming Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, competed in the 'Roar before the Rolex 24' on January 19th, which included six test sessions followed by qualifying for the Rolex 24 on Sunday January 21st. Boulle managed to qualify the car to start 2nd place in the competitive LMP2 category in the prestigious Rolex 24 on January 27th and 28th at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. With teams racing around the clock for 24 hours, the Rolex 24 is recognized as one of the world's premier endurance races as it is a true test of fortitude and strength.

Nick Boulle The #52 Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport Oreca 07

Boulle brings years of experience on the world's greatest endurance racecourses including Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and of course, Daytona International Speedway. This will be the seventh time Boulle has competed in the prestigious endurance race. His greatest notoriety may be when he became the first certified Rolex retailer to win his class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Performance Tech Motorsports in 2017.

Boulle will race with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport with the lineup, of Jakub 'Kuba' Śmiechowski (Poland), Tom Dillmann (France) and Clément Novalak (France). Boulle returns to PR1/Mathiasen, which claimed three consecutive LMP2 titles between 2019 and 2021 and a fourth last year, after previously racing prototype machinery in various classes with the team. In addition, Boulle took a second place in class with PR1 Motorsports in 2016 which makes the return to the team this year an easy fit.

"My game plan is to push harder and harder for 24 hours, said Boulle. No one wins at the start so we will simply focus on doing our best to make the decisions right that lead up to the checkered flag. With every lap that passes, you get closer to the end, and the lap matters more and more."

"Every team of drivers on the grid in LMP2 is absolutely stacked, and every team's engineering groups have all worked so hard that it will not be easy for anyone."

Kicking off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, this year's race marks the 62nd Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. As the crown jewel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the historic race features competition from 60 entries in four different classes that compete simultaneously. The four classes include: the headlining GTP class (Le Mans Hybrid Category), the LMP2 prototpye class, and the GTD / GTD Pro classes (GT3-spec Machinery from Ford, Ferrari, McLaren, BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Lamborghini).

The Rolex 24 At Daytona will take the green flag on Saturday, January 27th at 1:30 pm EST. Fans can watch the action live on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and IMSA TV.

Follow us on social media, @deboulle, @nickboulle for the latest news and updates.

This year, de Boulle Motorsports and de Boulle have partnered with Effex Management Solutions and JB Hudco Logistics.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively effect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com .

About JB Hudco Logistics

JB Hudco is focused on results. We partner strategically with our customers so that we are able to understand your specific needs and then apply our industry expertise to arrive at an efficient and cost-effective solution. When you choose JB Hudco as part of your logistics team, you gain our unparalleled drive for success, our deep industry knowledge, and our passion for technology and process improvements. For more information, visit www.jbhudco.com .

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry