Nick Boulle Takes Home 1st at the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, July 14th at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, secured first place at the 2024 Chevrolet Grand Prix with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport.

Boulle and Tom Dillmann won the LMP2-led round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA of Boulle/Dillmann took home the spoils on Sunday's 2h40m race, which featured a 34-car entry grid.

Nick Boulle and Tom Dillman

Boulle and Dillmann delivered a flawless performance as they took the distinctive green and yellow #52 to victory lane in style. Nick vaulted from fourth on the grid to the race lead, as he has done on every occasion this year, and managed to build a healthy race lead.

Subsequent full course yellows, however, negated that advantage and kept the pressure on. Boulle successfully handed the car over to Dillmann with 90 minutes of the two-hour, forty-minute race remaining.

A flurry of fastest laps from Dillmann – his best on lap 113 nearly two-tenths clear of the field - gave him the space and advantage at the head of the field once again, only for the third and final full course yellow to reset the field with 15 minutes to go. With a final push, he navigated his way to the 117th and final lap, taking the checkered flag and a significant race victory.

"I am so happy we were able to bring home a win for the team!" exclaimed Boulle. "Everyone has worked so well together and so hard to make this happen. Every time I drive this car, I feel like we have so much talent behind us in terms of our crew and engineering, that we owe it to them to make something special happen. And we were able to do that!"

"Andy, Tim, Dan and Skylar were awesome… Bobby on the box pit nailed it. And the crew were so fast on pit lane. Tom's last stint was just so impressive. He showed what he's made of against the best of endurance racing, and I cannot wait to get back out there for the next one! It's an honor to share a car with this team and to represent Inter Europol, PR1 Motorsports, deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry, and Effex Management Solutions."

Boulle, Dillmann, Śmiechowski and the #52 crew, recently finished third at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

The result moves the team to second in the championship, with 1296 points, just 14 shy of the series leader. Next up, IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America!

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

deBoulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. deBoulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively affect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com .

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry