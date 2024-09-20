Nick Boulle to Contend in the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks in Indianapolis

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of deBoulle, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, returns to the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks in the six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event on the weekend of September 20-22, 2024.

The Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Team features Boulle, Tom Dillmann and Kuba Smiechowski, who has had to sit out the recent sprint events. The former leads the Jim Trueman award and is – as ever – charged with qualifying and starting duties in the Tire Rack.com Battle on the Bricks.

Nick Boulle The #52 Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport Oreca 07

With a 27-point lead in the LMP2 championship standings, recent races have been something of a rollercoaster, with the team first securing its first podium (Watkins Glen) – its first race victory in the series (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) – and then back down to earth with a bump at Road America.

Through it all, though, the team has minimized the damage on days when a race for the win was not possible, which has been crucial in the fight for the championship.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the car," stated Boulle. "Indianapolis means short laps, and it will be especially physical, but it should suit us well. Each race, we continue to make gains with the car, and this is a circuit I have raced at in the past, and we even had a short test there this year, which is good."

"We made some mistakes this year at Road America, but overall, this year has really been a dream come true for me. I have probably done more racing this year than any other over the last decade. There are some thoughts on next year, but for me, the focus is on the final two rounds and, of course, the championship!"

The three-day festival showcasing the pinnacle of sports car racing kicks off on Friday, September 20. Race fans in the IMS infield can get up close and personal with their favorite sports cars, drivers and teams.

10:15 am CT - 11:45 am IMSA WeatherTech Championship - Practice #1

Qualifications for the IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks weekend will occur on Saturday. Plus, a support series race that runs late into the evening.

3:05 pm CT - 3:20 pm IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Qualifying LMP2

The TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks showcasing the pinnacle of sports car racing, which gets underway Sunday at 10:40 am CT. With 18 different manufacturers currently competing in IMSA and unparalleled fan access to the garage area throughout the weekend, race fans in the IMS infield can get up close and personal with their favorite sports cars, drivers and teams.

10:40 am CT - 4:40 pm IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks

Streaming and TV Coverage

Watch or stream on Peacock.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

deBoulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. deBoulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively affect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com .

