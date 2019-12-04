Nick Cannon Announces Plans for Nationally Syndicated Radio Shows

"Nick Cannon is one of the most accomplished, creative and versatile entertainers in America and we are proud to be working with him and the team at Meruelo Media to launch Nick's new syndicated shows," said Steve Jones, President and COO, Skyview Networks. "Nick is an influencer, whose connection with audiences makes him extremely attractive to advertisers and radio programmers alike."

"I love connecting with Los Angeles every morning on Power 106. The response and support has been amazing and very special; the natural thing is to take it to the next level with a new nationally syndicated daily drivetime and weekend show," said host Nick Cannon. "The show will feature original comedy and conversations with the people driving pop culture. I am looking forward to working with Skyview Networks and my Meruelo Media family to now reach all of the U.S."

The newly syndicated Nick Cannon Radio and Nick Cannon Weekends mark a new business relationship between Skyview Networks, a leader in the audio and broadcast space, and Meruelo Media, one of the fastest growing, minority owned local media companies in America.

"Our partnership with Nick Cannon on Power 106 is proof positive that we are committed to invest in the very best and most compelling entertainment in the world," said Otto Padron, President and CEO of Meruelo Media. "This content strategy, coupled with our carefully curated portfolio of heritage audio brands and popular personalities in the key market of Los Angeles, gives Meruelo Media very exciting syndication opportunities. Having a like-minded syndication parter like Skyview Networks is the perfect storm!"

The syndicated Nick Cannon Radio will be available to stations in afternoon drive, Monday through Friday and Nick Cannon Weekends will air on Saturday and Sunday on urban, rhythmic and hip-hop formats. Skyview Networks will handle production, affiliation and advertising sales.

About Skyview Networks

Skyview Networks is a broadcast technology, syndication and national network sales solution company serving over 5,500 radio stations reaching 113 million listeners weekly. Skyview Networks provides services to ABC Audio, CBS Audio, Local Radio Networks, Alpha Media USA, The Dana Cortez Show, professional and collegiate sports organizations and two state news networks. Founded in 1995, Skyview is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and focuses on providing best-in-class services that include satellite and IP distribution, full network automation, inventory management systems and network audio sales. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com and follow @SkyviewNetworks.

About Meruelo Media

Meruelo Media, an affiliate of the Meruelo Group, is the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in California. Meruelo Media operates Los Angeles television stations KWHY-TV, channel 22; and KBEH, channel 63; and Los Angeles market radio stations 95.5 KLOS; 105.9 KPWR "Power 106;" 93.5 KDAY; Riverside/San Bernardino station 93.5 KDEY-FM; and 93.9 KLLI "CALI 93.9."

