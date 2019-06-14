Nick Cannon Joins Meruelo Media's Power 106 Los Angeles

"Nick is the quintessential entertainer and content creator who will take our media game to the next level," said Otto Padron, President and COO of Meruelo Media, "His tremendous success across television, film and music is testimony of his unique talent, work ethic and impeccable reputation." Otto concluded, "Nick is the absolute right talent to start our mornings on Power 106 - this is an incredible match and we're fortunate to have him on our family!"

Cannon said, "Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our Hip Hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are #1 and not going anywhere! Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises! I'm just honored for the opportunity to make our community and Culture proud. All I can say is it's Ncredible!"

Power 106 Program Director, E-Man said, "Nick Cannon is that fresh sound we were looking for on Power 106. Nick is an incredible entertainer who embodies Hip Hop, pop culture, comedy, and community all in one! We are very excited to have him on our team."

Cannon is the Host and Executive Producer of Fox's #1 hit TV show, "The Masked Singer", as well as the Creator, Host, and Executive Producer of MTV's "Wild 'N Out", which will begin production on its 15th season later this year. Wild 'N Out has been influential in developing the careers of Kevin Hart, Kat Williams, DC Young Fly, and several other successful comedians. Wild 'N Out's YouTube channel has amassed almost 5 million subscribers since its official launch approximately 6 months ago. In 2009, Cannon was named chairman of the TeenNick network, making him "the youngest TV chairman in history". Simultaneously, the entertainment mogul has collaborated with Will Smith, Future, Migos, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and others on personal music projects. As a music business curator and label head of Ncredible Entertainment, Nick has helped discover and develop award-winning talent such as, H.E.R., Kehlani, Soulja Boy, and Justin Bieber. Under Ncredible Entertainment, Cannon continues to curate a roster of groundbreaking talent that will dominate the airwaves and music landscape through the highly anticipated Summer 2019 releases from the Ncredible Gang, Lil Dope Boy, Suave, Black Squad, and Justina Valentine.

Cannon is represented by Michael Goldman, Del Shaw, and CAA.

Meruelo Media owns Power 106, 93.5 KDAY, KWHY-22 TV, KBEH 63 TV, Actify Media, Meruelo Digital and Meruelo Studios. Meruelo Media is the process of purchasing 95.5 KLOS-FM and 93.9 KXOS-FM. Meruelo Media is owned and operated by The Meruelo Group, a privately held, diversified management company founded in 1986 by US Latino business executive Alex Meruelo. Meruelo Media is the largest minority owned Media Company in Southern California.

